Key Starting Job Up for Grabs for MSU
Michigan State is still looking to settle on a depth chart, as coach Jonathan Smith said on Monday that he estimates about half the starting jobs are settled.
One key spot that is up for grabs might surprise some, however.
Smith said that the third wide receiver spot is up in the air, with sophomore Nick Marsh and transfer senior Omari Kelly occupying the first and second string jobs.
"I think, on the receiver side, we've got a pretty good idea of the first couple," said Smith. "But that third spot's still pretty competitive."
Smith listed four players competing for that spot:
Rodney Bullard Jr.
Bullard is a redshirt senior from Valdosta State, where he was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference honoree last season. He helped lead his team to the Division II national title game, where it was conquered by Ferris State.
"Another guy (Bullard) that has played a little bit, probably more in the slot, but a guy that can play outside as well, that had a 1,000-yard season over there at Valdosta State," offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said during the first week of fall camp.
Chrishon McCray
McCray, a redshirt junior, also transferred in this offseason, having come from Kent State, where he was a second-team All-MAC honoree last season and a first-team selection the season before.
"To me, the thing that jumps out about him (McCray) is his explosion; the ability for a big play, whether it's high percentage, bubble screen or an option route underneath with the ability to catch the thing, make a guy miss, and create a big play," Lindgren said. "Or if you come up and press him, he's got the ability to take the top off the defense."
Evan Boyd
Boyd is another transfer wideout and is a redshirt sophomore. He came from Central Michigan this offseason and started eight games for the Chippewas last season before his year was cut short with an injury.
Boyd is an underrated transfer, and his teammates are high on him.
"I preach on him (Boyd) because we play the same, we play the same, we play similar," Marsh said at Big Ten Football Media Days last month. "And I feel like some of the things I did last year he's going to well exceed that, so I feel like he's going to be the big elephant in the room that nobody knows about."
Braylon Collier
Collier is a freshman who clearly has made a strong impression in camp so far if he is being considered for the WR3 spot.
He was a three-star recruit from Perkins High School in Sandusky, Ohio.
