Biggest X Factor for MSU Football
The Michigan State Spartans could not run the football effectively at all in 2024.
Despite having talented running backs, MSU failed to open up holes for them or create explosive plays on the ground for much of the season.
Last year was Jonathan Smith and Jim Michalczik’s first season in East Lansing. Those two built strong running games at Oregon State, but it took them some time.
The Beavers’ rushing attack ranked 85th in the country in Smith’s first season, which rose to 70th in his second year. That is a marginal improvement, but it showed that players learned the scheme and produced at a higher level.
Michigan State's biggest X factor is the run game
That will be key for the Spartans in 2025 if they want to end their bowl game drought. MSU must run the football better in 2025, or it will fail to be an effective offense.
Smith has built his offenses on the ability to run the football. In 2023, one season before he moved to East Lansing, the Beavers ranked 58th in the country in rushing yards per game.
In 2022, Oregon State ranked 28th.
Running back coach Keith Bhonapha has his work cut out for him, assimilating young running backs to the Big Ten level.
He spoke about that responsibility with the media on Thursday.
"It's huge,” Bhonapha said. “ ... I think guys that are unproven -- I think right now, if we talk about the right guys in the room, we got 14 reps of offense between all eight for Michigan State. And it just puts a higher level of urgency on the detail. I say higher level of urgency, but at the same time, having to scale back for some of it to level 1, level 2.
"And then, some of these guys haven't experienced a fall camp -- I think about Makhi (Frazier) and Brandon (Tullis) -- experienced a fall camp where it's a true competition where I'm trying to take the next step.
Frazier and Tullis saw some action last season but are largely inexperienced college football players. Smith likes to use multiple running backs, so those two must be ready.
The Spartans added Sacramento State transfer Elijah Tau-Tolliver during the winter window. Tau-Tolliver, a senior, figures to be the team’s starting running back who will take most of the carries.
Quarterback Aidan Chiles will factor in the run game, too. His speed and long strides are too effective not to use on designed runs or RPOs.
The offensive line should be much better in 2025 after the staff added Matt Gulbin, Luka Vincic and Conner Moore to the fold. That group should better handle Big Ten defensive fronts.
Everything is in line for MSU to have a better rushing attack in 2025. If they do, this team could surprise and win more games than expected.
If not, we will see more of the same in the win-loss column.
