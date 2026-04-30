Michigan State Lands in Top Eight for Stellar Ohio Lineman

The NFL Draft is over, and Michigan State saw two players selected. Offensive lineman Matt Gulbin was taken 209th overall by the Washington Commanders, and punter Ryan Eckley followed two picks later at 211th overall, going to the Baltimore Ravens.

Both players were key contributors under former Spartans head coach Jonathan Smith, who was let go after two seasons. Michigan State is now led by former Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald, who has wasted no time trying to rebuild the roster into a competitive unit from the start of his tenure.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Spartans takes the field during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite the coaching transition, Fitzgerald did an impressive job retaining the recruits who had committed to Smith. He has since shifted his focus to building his first full recruiting class as Michigan State's head coach.

Building the 2027 Class

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star IOL Dominic Black is down to Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia, Virginia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan State, Tennessee, and NC State, @GregSmithRivals reports‼️



Read: https://t.co/zqN6Evhgcf pic.twitter.com/EIJHB3bvmS — Rivals (@Rivals) April 29, 2026

Through the 2027 high school cycle, Michigan State has secured six total commitments and has climbed into the top 50 of recruiting class rankings on both Rivals and 247Sports. The Spartans' top three commits in the class are all linemen on both sides of the ball, a reflection of Fitzgerald's clear priority to rebuild the trenches.

Michigan State could now be on the verge of landing its first 4-star recruit in this class. Dominic Black, a rising interior offensive lineman, has released his top eight schools, with Michigan State among the finalists. The other schools on Black's list are Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Indiana, NC State, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Dominic Black on MSU

Tri-Village offensive tackle Dominic Black visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 22, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Black has been one of the faster-rising prospects on recruiting boards over the past several months. When Fitzgerald first offered him a scholarship in February, Black was a 3-star recruit. He has since climbed into the top 200 overall players in the 2027 class and is now rated as a top-20 interior offensive lineman nationally.

Black made clear that the Michigan State offer carried significant weight for him. He told Spartan Nation that the offer was something he had hoped for a long time, and that having a program like Michigan State believe in him means everything.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"It [the Michigan State offer] was something I'd hoped for for a long time," Black told Spartan Nation. "Knowing a program like Michigan State believes in me means everything and makes the grind feel worth it. It just motivates me to keep working and not get comfortable."

Offensive line has been a clear weakness for the Spartans over the past several seasons, and Fitzgerald has made Black a priority recruit as part of his effort to rebuild both the offensive and defensive fronts. Should Black commit to Michigan State, he would be the highest-rated recruit in the class and a player with a realistic chance to contribute as a true freshman.