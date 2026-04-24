Michigan State Makes Final Four in Elite 2027 WR Recruitment

Pat Fitzgerald may have just wrapped up the Spartans' spring game, but the recruiting work is far from over.

Michigan State has built a solid foundation in the 2027 class, holding five commitments and ranking 46th by Rivals and 39th by 247Sports. The class is anchored by in-state offensive tackle Jack Carlson , the highest-rated commit on both platforms, and features a geographically concentrated group with two prospects from Michigan and two from Ohio. Keeping talent close to home has been a clear priority for Fitzgerald in his first full recruiting cycle.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, right, talks with Rustin Young during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That priority is on full display with the latest development in the recruitment of Orchard Lake wide receiver Chad Willis.

Willis Releases His Final Four

Willis recently revealed his final four schools, and Michigan State made the cut alongside Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, and Minnesota. It is an encouraging sign for the Spartans, who re-offered Willis after Fitzgerald and his new staff took over the program. A re-offer from a new coaching staff carries real weight in recruiting. It signals that Willis is not simply a holdover from the previous regime but a genuine priority for the people now running the program.

As of now, Cincinnati appears to hold an early edge in the recruitment. But Willis is from Michigan, and that geography matters. Programs that can make a compelling case for keeping a player close to home often have more staying power in a recruitment than the early crystal ball suggests. Fitzgerald and his staff will have every opportunity to make that case.

Willis as a Prospect

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald, left, calls out to the defense during a drill at spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willis is a 6-foot-2 wide receiver with the kind of profile that fits naturally within what Fitzgerald is building at Michigan State.

He is a versatile athlete who has played on both sides of the ball during his high school career. Last season, while helping his team win a state championship, Willis contributed two interceptions at safety, demonstrating the kind of football instincts and two-way ability that elite programs covet. His elite ball skills, physical frame, and relentless competitive intensity make him a natural fit for the standard Fitzgerald brings to his program.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the team at the end of the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Willis has already made the trip to East Lansing, attending spring practice on March 29 as a visitor. He came away speaking highly of wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and new offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan, who joined the staff after coming over from Alabama. Those relationships are the foundation of any successful recruitment, and the early connection appears to be strong.