Legend Draymond Green Speaks on Taking Over for Tom Izzo

Tom Izzo is one of the most, if not the most decorated and respected college basketball coaches of all time and his impact with the Michigan State Spartans has lasted for over three decades in the head coaching role.

Unfortunately, and everyone from fans to analysts to former players know, Izzo will not be able to coach for the Spartans forever and prepare them for games like Indiana , at some point he will have to retire.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Jeremy Fears Jr. (1) from the bench during the second half against Oakland at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With that day coming closer every season MSU needs to be keeping a cautionary eye out for a new head coach when the need arises, and one solution could be in former Spartan star Draymond Green.

Green, who has had a storied career in the NBA, was recently asked about the possibility, and his response will be listed below with a short summary further down.

What Draymond Green Said About A Possible Coaching Position

A Short Summary

The first question that Green answered in the Q&A was the loaded inquiry about him coaching for the Spartans, and while he had to take a moment, his answer came quick and confident.

First And Foremost: No Matter Who, The Coach Must Be Spartan True

Jan 5, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo sends in a play against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

Before talking about himself the emphasis was on the future coach no matter who took over, where he stated that the team must find a coach with strong Spartan ties.

Without having Spartan ties in the new coach, the culture at MSU will not be able to grow regardless of who would be taking over.

So before anybody like him is considered the connection to the university is paramount, and the team would struggle to build the culture it needs without it.

As Far As Draymond Green Coaching: Very Little Chance

Jan 9, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) between plays during the first quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

When he got around to the big question of if he would coach himself, Green gave a resounding no in response, and the chances of it happening are very little.

He is, after all, getting older and already has a very successful career that is still in the works so there would be little need for him to do something as coach a young team.

Michigan State University's 2022 Hall of Fame inductee Draymond Green, center, unveils a plaque during an induction ceremony on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at the Clara Bell Smith Center on the MSU campus in East Lansing. 220909 Msu Hof 090a | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, his love for Michigan State still remains as an integral part of his life in basketball, and it would be what could pull him into a coaching job someday.

As Green said himself: "I won't say no. I don't foresee it happening, but to say the answer is no, I won't. That's not quite accurate either. I'll kind of leave it at that. It may happen one day."

