Multiple Spartans Included in U.S. Hockey National Team Roster

Michigan State hockey is going to be well-represented on a big stage coming up.

The IIHF Men's World Championships are coming up in Zurich, Switzerland. On Thursday, USA Hockey announced its preliminary roster for the event. Right there is MSU alum Isaac Howard (now a member of the Edmonton Oilers organization) and current Spartan Ryker Lee .

Introducing the preliminary roster for the 2026 U.S. Men's National Team! 🇺🇸#MensWorlds roster details: https://t.co/A4ssxWDEM1 pic.twitter.com/dOqsTKgF2I — USA Hockey (@usahockey) May 7, 2026

Lee is actually the youngest player on the entire 25-man roster at just 19 years old and is one of just three active NCAA players to be included this year. Howard is 22 and played in last year's World Championships that ended with the United States winning its first goal in 92 years.

It officially begins for the U.S. on May 15 with a game against host nation Switzerland, though there is a pre-tournament game against Germany this coming Sunday.

Howard's Career at MSU, Pros

Michigan State's Isaac Howard celebrates his goal against Notre Dame during the third period in the Big Ten tournament on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Muni Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is no doubt that Howard is going down in MSU history as a legend. Howard spent just two seasons with the Spartans after beginning his NCAA career at Minnesota-Duluth, but those two years were quite memorable.

During his junior year, Howard tallied 26 goals and 26 assists (52 points) in just 36 games to win the Hobey Baker Award , college hockey's equivalent to the Heisman Trophy in college football. Howard was the third winner in Michigan State history and the first since Ryan Miller in 2001.

Jan 3, 2026; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers left winger Isaac Howard (53) is seen out on the ice as the Edmonton Oilers take on the Philadelphia Flyers during the first period at Rogers Place. | Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images

There was actually a chance for Howard to return for his senior season due to a lack of an agreement with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who took Howard 31st overall in the 2022 NHL Draft. Howard was traded to the Oilers during the offseason, though, and quickly signed with Edmonton .

Howard's rookie year was split between the Oilers and their AHL affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors. He appeared in 29 NHL games this year, netting two goals and recording three assists. Howard has done well at Bakersfield, scoring 24 goals and 26 assists for 50 points in 47 games.

Lee's Freshman Year With MSU

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lee recently finished his freshman season with MSU, and he's quickly become a standout for his creativity and stick-handling. The Nashville Predators own Lee's draft rights after picking him 26th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

There is a good chance Lee can become the Spartans' star next season. He finished fourth on the team in points last season with 30 after scoring 15 goals with 15 assists, but he had the most points outside of Porter Martone , Daniel Russell, and Charlie Stramel, who made up Michigan State's top line at forward. All three of them have departed the program, which will open some opportunities for Lee to shine.

Michigan State's Ryker Lee moves the puck against Notre Dame during the first period on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at the Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images