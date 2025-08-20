How MSU's Marsh Reacted to Biletnikoff Watch List Snub
Michigan State fans were surprised earlier this month when arguably their best offensive player was not named to the Biletnikoff Award Watch List.
Michigan State transfer wide receivers Omari Kelly and Chrishon McCray each made the list, yet somehow, the Spartans' WR1, sophomore Nick Marsh, did not.
The young wideout has been overlooked all offseason despite turning in what was a very promising freshman campaign in which he made some tremendous plays that you rarely see a freshman make.
Anyone who watched him knows the ceiling is tremendously high for Marsh and that he has the potential to be one of the best receivers in the Big Ten this season.
On Monday, we got to hear from Marsh himself about what he thought about the snub. Marsh was asked by Michigan State sports historian Jack Ebling if he laughed, shook his head or said, "Yeah, I'll show you."
"A little bit of all three," said the second-year receiver. "My teammates are on there -- I'm proud of them and happy for them. If they're on the Biletnikoff Award (Watch List), that probably takes some pressure off of me during the season. Probably other teams start eyeing those guys a little bit more. But definitely grateful to even be anywhere near it."
Ebling then asked if Marsh was the best player ever to have two teammates make the list.
"Yeah, I would say so, yeah," Marsh said with a laugh.
Marsh's position coach Courtney Hawkins, who was, of course, a great Spartan receiver in his day, talked about the progress the sophomore has made going into his second season.
"I think right now, Nick's still to take the next step, to play more consistent," Hawkins said. "He'll get opportunities. We'll get him to make play after play after play. He's really been working hard at his craft, man. Just being better at the top of routes, being more physical. He's already really good with contested catches, so we've just been working on fine-tuning him as a route runner."
