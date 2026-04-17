Michigan State Sets Official Visits With Two Intriguing Recruits

Michigan State football is still seeking to make headway on the recruiting trail.

The Spartans have set up a couple of official visits with recruits in the last couple of days. On Wednesday, Michigan State scheduled a visit with Springboro (Ohio) defensive lineman Carter Napier for June 5-7. On Thursday, MSU locked in one for June 19-21 with Columbia (Ga.) defensive back Rashaad Silver.

More on Napier

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Napier's official visit got set up pretty quickly. He was in East Lansing on an unofficial visit for the Spartans' practice on Tuesday, where Michigan State officially extended an offer to him. Having an official visit scheduled for the next day is a pretty good sign of mutual interest between the two parties.

The offer list for Napier suggests he's a little underrated. He's a three-star recruit, slotted at 1,015th overall in the class of 2027. Napier still has offers from MSU, West Virginia, Pitt, Iowa, Iowa State, and plenty of Group of Six programs. He'll be officially visiting Pitt from May 28-30, WVU from June 12-14, and ISU from June 19-21.

Michigan State currently does not have any defensive linemen in its five-man 2027 recruiting class. Ben Roberts is the only interior defensive lineman on the roster currently entering his final year of eligibility, so there is perhaps only one spot in the class for someone at Napier's position.

Defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III is probably taking the lead in this recruitment. Like many other recruits on unofficial visits, Napier also took a photo with Pat Fitzgerald on Tuesday.

More on Silver

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

MSU has been on Silver's offer list for a bit longer. The Spartans offered him back in January. Silver is listed as an "athlete" by recruiting sites, meaning different colleges probably want him to play different positions, but Michigan State seems to want him as a cornerback -- Silver tagged cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat and nobody else on the MSU staff on his post announcing the official visit.

As of now, Silver is ranked 945th overall in the 2027 recruiting class, according to the 247Sports Composite. In addition to his official visit to Michigan State, he's set to see Kansas (May 29-31), Wake Forest (June 5-7), and Arkansas (June 12-14). Getting the last word out of those visits is a promising sign for MSU's hopes of landing Silver, though it is still pretty early in the overall process.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald instructs players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images