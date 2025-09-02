The Set-Up for MSU to Succeed Against Boston College
Last Friday night, the Michigan State Spartans kicked off their 2025 season against the Western Michigan Broncos.
The Spartans came out on top 23-6, and while much focus may go to the players that directly scored, such as wide receiver Nick Marsh, the attention needs to go elsewhere in preparation for Boston College.
When looking at the stats, the three most important players of the game were running back Makai Frazier, wide receiver Omari Kelly and punter Ryan Eckley.
Makhi Frazier
Going into the game, the rushing room was not the main focus; rather, the team and public were intensely focused on Marsh and quarterback Aidan Chiles.
Come gametime, however, the script seemed to be the opposite. Frazier ran for 103 yards, even managing to score once himself, but the other two scores went to teammates shortly after he had landed the Spartans within the red zone.
Because of Frazier, the run game has become something for MSU to build off of.
Also, having more than half of the rushing yards on the team, Frazier greatly helped ease the load off of Chiles, allowing him to lead an air raid through Kelly.
Omari Kelly
Often overlooked by Marsh, the same as Frazier, Kelly had the chance to make a big impact coming into the season but was not expected to be the leader of his respective position group.
After exploding for nearly half of the team's passing yards at 75/155, and adding in a carry for another eight yards, Kelly proved to be a huge piece of the offense. His success was not expected, but the pieces came together for him come game time.
He provided three of his seven catches on touchdown series. Paired with Frazier, the two made up the majority of offensive plays on scoring drives.
Should they keep up the pace, the Spartans should feel very good going into their next game against Boston College.
On the special teams side, Eckley played out of his mind.
Ryan Eckley
- Punters are often overlooked, but when it comes to the Spartans, Eckley is the Spartans' secret weapon.
- During the game, many of his punts landed or were fair caught within the 20-yard line, which was already amazing for the defense to work with.
- Yet Eckley didn't stop at being within the 20; he wanted more, and he delivered by dropping two massive punts within the 2-yard line. One of which even led to a safety for MSU.
- The complete offensive shut-out happened in part to Eckley; he should be a big part of the defense's game-plan in Week 2 against Boston College.
Now that coach Jonathan Smith is gearing up his team for Week 2, he knows that Frazier, Kelly and Eckley were not only important last week, but that they can be key for the Spartans' next match-up against Boston College.
