Panthers Reach Contract Agreement With Conn Smythe Winner Sam Bennett
Sam Bennett isn't leaving.
The Florida Panthers announced on Friday they had agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with Bennett. The deal will pay Bennett $8 million annually, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.
"Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers."
Bennett enjoyed an incredible and historic postseason this past year, as he scored 15 goals—including an NHL-record 13 on the road—en route to helping the Panthers win its second straight Stanley Cup and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his efforts.
Bennett, 29, is coming off an equally impressive regular season in which he posted career-highs in assists, points and power-play goals. During celebrations of the Panthers' second straight championship, Bennett bluntly announced that he would be remaining with the franchise, Wolf of Wall Street style.
Those words have indeed come to fruition.