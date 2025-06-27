SI

Panthers Reach Contract Agreement With Conn Smythe Winner Sam Bennett

Bennett is indeed not leaving.

Tim Capurso

Bennett enjoyed an incredible postseason for the Panthers.
Bennett enjoyed an incredible postseason for the Panthers. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Sam Bennett isn't leaving.

The Florida Panthers announced on Friday they had agreed to terms on an eight-year contract extension with Bennett. The deal will pay Bennett $8 million annually, according to Tim Reynolds of The Associated Press.

"Sam is a special player who has mastered a unique blend of skill and physicality in his game, becoming one of the most impactful postseason performers of his generation,” said Panthers general manager Bill Zito. "He played an integral role in our two Stanley Cup championships, earning the franchise’s first Conn Smythe Trophy and is a dedicated contributor to our South Florida community off the ice. We are thrilled that he will continue his career with the Panthers."

Bennett enjoyed an incredible and historic postseason this past year, as he scored 15 goals—including an NHL-record 13 on the road—en route to helping the Panthers win its second straight Stanley Cup and was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy for his efforts.

Bennett, 29, is coming off an equally impressive regular season in which he posted career-highs in assists, points and power-play goals. During celebrations of the Panthers' second straight championship, Bennett bluntly announced that he would be remaining with the franchise, Wolf of Wall Street style.

Those words have indeed come to fruition.

More on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tim Capurso
TIM CAPURSO

Tim Capurso is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in November 2023, he wrote for RotoBaller and ClutchPoints, where he was the lead editor for MLB, college football and NFL coverage. A lifelong Yankees and Giants fan, Capurso grew up just outside New York City and now lives near Philadelphia. When he's not writing, he enjoys reading, exercising and spending time with his family, including his three-legged cat Willow, who, unfortunately, is an Eagles fan.

Home/NHL