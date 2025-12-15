Best NHL Prop Bets and Anytime Goal Scorer Picks Today (Target Gabriel Vilardi, Roman Josi, Luke Evangelista)
There are a handful of NHL games on the docket for Monday night, and a handful of player props worth looking at as well.
My best NHL prop bets for tonight are targeting Gabriel Vilardi, Roman Josi, and Luke Evangelista.
Let’s get right into my favorite NHL player props and anytime goalscorer picks – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Monday, Dec. 15.
Best NHL Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 15
- Gabriel Vilardi Anytime Goalscorer (+205) vs. Senators
- Roman Josi OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105) at Blues
- Luke Evangelista OVER 0.5 Assists (+180) at Blues
Gabriel Vilardi Anytime Goalscorer (+205) vs. Senators
The Jets got things going on Saturday night with a win over the Capitals, and I’m expecting them to keep that up as one of my NHL best bets tonight against the Senators.
Top-line winger Gabriel Vilardi scored two of the Jets’ goals in their 5-1 win over the weekend to give him three goals in his last two games. He’s up to 16 goals on the season, with over half of them coming in his last dozen contests.
Vilardi has 10 goals in his last 12 games, including five in his last five contests. He’s broken out over the last few years while playing on the top line in Winnipeg, and I’ll happily take these +205 odds for him to stay hot tonight against a Senators team that is bottom-10 in goals allowed.
Roman Josi OVER 2.5 Shots on Goal (+105) at Blues
The Predators put up a 7-2 win over the Blues last week in Nashville and now head to St. Louis for a rematch. Top-pair defenseman Roman Josi had two assists and four shots on goal in that one, and I’m expecting him to continue shooting the puck tonight.
Josi now has at least three shots in three straight games and four of his last five contests. In fact, since returning from injury last month, Josi has 32 shots on goal in 11 games, including seven games with 3+ SOG.
Along with Josi’s four shots last week, the Bluels have also allowed at least four SOG to Noah Dobson, Lane Hutson, and Jake Sanderson in recent games. The blueliner should keep it up against the Blues tonight at plus odds.
Luke Evangelista OVER 0.5 Assists (+180) at Blues
Luke Evangelista is enjoying life on the top line in Nashville.
Prior to being held off the scoresheet in Saturday’s loss in Colorado, he had 13 points in his previous nine games, with at least one point in eight of those contests. That includes three assists in last week’s home win over the Blues.
Evangelista is up to a modest 23 points in 30 games this season, and 19 of those points have come via the assist. You can take the safer play of Evangelista to record a point at +105, but I’ll shoot my shot with the assist at much longer odds.
