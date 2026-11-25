EAST LANSING — The moment Kayd Coffman knew he'd come to Michigan State didn't involve any sort of recruiting pitch, dollar figure, or anything to do with football. He was just driving through campus.

"I was out visiting some family and then just drove up," Coffman said on Tuesday. "Didn't say hello to anyone. It just kind of was rattling in my mind, and I drove by and saw it all. And I just felt really calm and truly felt that was the Holy Spirit calling me to be here."

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman speaks to the media on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Coffman wore a black shirt with the words "Athletes in Action," a Christian group for Spartan athletes, written across his chest. The plume of the MSU logo hovered over the first "A," and the second "t" in "athletes" resembled a cross. Linebacker Jordan Hall, linebacker Caleb Wheatland, cornerback Tre Bell, and offensive lineman Eli Bickel are some of the other players involved. Coffman also says he'll take a trip with the group to South Africa this coming spring break.

"Obviously, my faith is a big part of my life," Coffman said. "I spend a lot of time doing that. I have a lot of relationships there, and that's a lot of me and a big part of me, and then it's big with my family and friends."

Decision to Stick with MSU

East Kentwood's Kayd Coffman talks to the coaching staff during a 49-41 victory over Howell in the district finals at Howell High School, Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There wasn't any drama about whether Coffman would stick with Michigan State or leave last offseason, even though the previous staff of Jonathan Smith, offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, and quarterbacks coach Jon Boyer, all got fired. He even wrote in an article with the Detroit Free Press explaining why he wasn't going anywhere.

That moment of calm and connection to his personal faith is a big reason why.

"I was praying a lot about it, and I felt called to be here even before (Smith's firing and Fitzgerald's hiring)," Coffman said. "There wasn't much shakiness when old staff got fired. I knew this was a spot for me, just the university's location, and it's been great."

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass on the run against Oregon at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Coffman's recruitment in general was pretty low-drama. He was a four-star recruit at No. 274 overall in the class of 2026, per the 247Sports Composite, and he was the top quarterback recruit from the state of Michigan. Coffman committed in January 2026 and never took any other official visits or seemed close to moving off of MSU, despite other offers from Lane Kiffin's Ole Miss, Matt Campbell's Iowa State, Duke, Cincinnati, Colorado, and Syracuse.

The ideal situation for Coffman probably wouldn't have been getting thrust in for two starts as a true freshman, but that's what's been required after some injuries to starter Alessio Milivojevic and primary backup Cam Fancher. Coffman may have to start again in the season finale against Rutgers -- Milivojevic is almost certainly out, though Pat Fitzgerald has said they're "hopeful" Fancher will be able to play.

Growth in Starts 1 and 2

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Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 24, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Kayd Coffman (10) throws a pass during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Part of what has made the situation a bit difficult is the timing of the injuries. Michigan State actually got a decent draw on its Big Ten schedule this year. It's only played three ranked teams during conference play, and one of them was a No. 25 Northwestern team that barely got a ranking.

The two best teams, AP No. 9 UCLA and then CFP No. 13 Oregon, are the two opponents Coffman has had to start against. The Bruins are third nationally in total defense. The Ducks are 36th, though there are definitely not 35 defenses with more talent.

Michigan State quarterback Kayd Coffman throws a pass during a drill on the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"When you play in the Big Ten, more often than not, that's the case every week," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said about the draw for Coffman's two starts. "I think the more times you get to compete against really good players, really good defenses, really good defensive coordinators, I think that's always a benefit for a young quarterback.

"I don't think anything but just optimistic about the growth that he had, and certainly, I know he'll lean in on these experiences moving forward throughout his journey, throughout his career."

Flashes of Potential

Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman runs for a gain as Oregon’s Devon Jackson closes in during the third quarter on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The immediate takeaway from Coffman's first two starts is that it seems like Michigan State could have something here. Coffman has a ways to go, but the physical tools and the signs are there with his mixture of arm talent and mobility. Developing those tools is the big, easier-said-than-done step.

Some signs are already there, though. Coffman clearly got better and more comfortable in the few weeks between the UCLA and Oregon games. Coffman went 4-for-10 for 42 yards with one touchdown and one interception against the Bruins. He then went 10-for-19 for 106 yards and one pick against the Ducks. Neither stat line is getting him onto any Heisman ballots, but progress is progress.

"I thought he gave us opportunities to move the ball," Fitzgerald said Monday about Coffman's performance against Oregon. "I thought he moved well in the pocket. I thought his eyes were in the right spot most of the game. I thought his footwork after the first series settled in and was much more confident with most of his throws, because everything starts from the bottom up with anything, and to see his footwork clean was good."

Michigan State’s Kayd Coffman looks on from the sideline during the third quarter in the game against Oregon on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"There was just intentional growth of what I needed to get better at," Coffman said about his growth between starts. "And I knew what it was like now to be in the game, what that felt like, what the emotions were like, and I was able to just handle it better the second time, just being able to get another shot at it."

It might be a little bit before Coffman reaches his final form at Michigan State. Anything can happen in the offseason in college football these days, but Coffman didn't seem like somebody who intended to leave when he spoke on Tuesday, though it's impossible to know for sure.

The future is bright at quarterback for MSU, though. Milivojevic feels like a quarterback who could take off if the Spartans get some better playmakers around him this offseason. Coffman's ceiling is probably the highest in the room, though. If he gets near it, his time will absolutely come.