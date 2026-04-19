Evaluating Potential No. 1 Receiver Options for Michigan State

Michigan State football wrapped up its spring showcase, giving fans an early look at the new program under Pat Fitzgerald. One of the most pressing questions the showcase raised was also one of the most important ones heading into next season: who is going to catch the ball?

Projected starter Alessio Milivojevic returns at quarterback, but the targets around him look considerably different. Nick Marsh, who led the Spartans in receiving yards, entered the transfer portal and landed at Indiana, where he is chasing a championship run and positioning himself as a top NFL Draft prospect.

Oct 11, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh (6) runs after catching the ball in the fourth quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Marsh's departure alone would be significant. But the Spartans also lost their second- and third-leading receivers, Omari Kelly and Jack Velling, leaving the wide receiver room as one of the most wide-open position battles on the roster.

Someone is going to have to step up and become Milivojevic's go-to target. Three candidates stand out as the most likely options to fill that role.

Chrishon McCray

Michigan State's Chrishon McCray runs after a catch during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

McCray transferred from Kent State ahead of last season and was expected to play a meaningful role in the offense under former head coach Jonathan Smith. That opportunity never fully materialized. McCray finished the year with 330 yards on 24 receptions and three touchdowns, numbers that fell well short of what his Kent State tape suggested he was capable of.

After Jonathan Smith was fired, McCray entered the transfer portal. But conversations with Fitzgerald brought him back, and that decision speaks to his belief in the program's direction. The production at Kent State backs up that belief. McCray topped 600 receiving yards in each of his two seasons there and has proven throughout his career that he is a reliable target who can handle a featured role. Of the three candidates, he brings the most proven experience at scale.

Samson Gash

Samson Gash, a four-star wide receiver from Novi Detroit Catholic Central who has officially committed to Michigan State, practices on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. | Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gash is the headliner of Fitzgerald's 2026 recruiting class at the position and one of three four-star prospects who stayed committed to Michigan State through the coaching transition. Keeping Gash in the fold after Jonathan Smith's firing was one of the more important recruiting wins of Fitzgerald's first offseason.

Gash did not enroll early and was not part of spring practice, so there is still some projection involved in evaluating where he fits. What is not in question is his talent. He has elite speed, natural athleticism, and the route-running ability to be a genuine difference-maker at the college level. He may not open the season as the clear-cut number one receiver, but if his talent translates as expected, he has the ability to work his way into that role as the season progresses.

Braylon Collier

Michigan State's Braylon Collier (17) pulls down a pass in the second week of practice Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. | Robert Killips/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collier redshirted last season, seeing action on just one snap in the Spartans' win over Maryland. His time on the field was minimal, but his reputation within the program is anything but.

During offseason workouts last year, Collier drew high praise from Nick Marsh, who called him a "dog," which is about as strong an endorsement as a young receiver can receive from the player he is being asked to replace.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald calls out to players during spring football practice on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Collier arrived at Michigan State as one of the most decorated high school receivers in Ohio history, ranking among the all-time state leaders with 56 career touchdown catches, 3,434 career receiving yards, and 218 career receptions. A full year in the program and a redshirt season to develop physically sets him up to make a real push for playing time in year two.