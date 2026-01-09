Former MSU RB Frazier Visiting Big Ten Powerhouse

Michigan State's starting running back might be joining one of college football's biggest brands.

According to a report by CBS Sports' Chris Hummer, outgoing MSU transfer Makhi Frazier will be visiting Ohio State on Friday. Frazier was the very first player to announce his intention to enter the portal this offseason, doing so the day Jonathan Smith got fired on Nov. 30. That was only one day removed from the Spartans' season finale against Maryland , though Frazier did not play in that game.

Oct 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Michigan State Spartans running back Makhi Frazier (5) celebrates during the game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kylie Graham-Imagn Images | Kylie Graham-Imagn Images

Frazier ran for 520 yards and two touchdowns during his true sophomore season in East Lansing. On3 ranks him 186th overall in the transfer portal and 19th among running backs. In addition to the interest received from the Buckeyes, other schools reportedly in the running for Frazier include Auburn, Penn State, and Florida.

The departure of Frazier created a need at running back for Michigan State. New head coach Pat Fitzgerald has filled that and then some. MSU has picked up commitments from UConn transfer Cam Edwards , Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson , and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish at the RB spot.

Fit for Frazier at Ohio State

Dec 31, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day looks on during warm ups before the 2025 Cotton Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Frazier would not be Ohio State's top running back, as it stands right now. That would, clearly, be Bo Jackson. No, not that running back, someone else. This guy is pretty good, too. Jackson ran for 1,090 rushing yards with six touchdowns during his true freshman season.

The situation is complicated, though. Rumors are currently going around about a possible transfer portal entry for Jackson. He has until Jan. 16 to enter the portal, if he chooses to do so.

One prominent Ohio State insider, Jeremy Birmingham, said that Jackson's NIL demands are costlier than what former OSU running back TreVeyon Henderson is currently making in the NFL with the New England Patriots. According to Spotrac, Henderson's cap hit for the Patriots is just north of $2 million.

What is known is that the Buckeyes will be losing second running back C.J. Donaldson due to the exhaustion of his eligibility. OSU is also set to lose RB3 James Peoples, as he has entered the transfer portal.

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Bo Jackson (25) spins arouns Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Amare Ferrell (1) during the Big Ten Conference championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 6, 2025. Ohio State lost 13-10. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There is a good chance Frazier and Michigan State would also meet again if he ends up choosing the Buckeyes. The Spartans, who haven't taken down Ohio State since 2015 and have lost nine straight overall to the Buckeyes, avoid OSU in 2026 but are set to travel to Columbus in 2027.

That aligns with Frazier's senior season. Hey, at least Jeremiah Smith will be in the NFL by then.

Michigan State RB Makhi Frazier carries the ball against USC on Sept. 20, 2025 | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

