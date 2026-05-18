MSU Schedules Official Visits With More Defensive Prospects

Michigan State is continuing to add more players to its list of incoming visitors for the summer.

On Sunday, the Spartans scheduled official visits with a pair of 2027 defensive prospects. Multiple reports indicated that MSU slotted in Lee's Summit North (Mo.) linebacker Caleb Green for a visit from June 5-7, and then Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported McIntosh (Ga.) EDGE rusher Dallas Ward is scheduled to see East Lansing from June 12-14.

Info on Green

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Grenn is a 3-star recruit right now. He's ranked 597th overall in the class of '27, including a No. 51 ranking among linebackers and being ranked eighth among all prospects from Missouri on the Rivals Industry Rankings.

He also verbally committed to Missouri back in April, but the Spartans are working on ways to flip him. Green's brother, Cayden, is an offensive lineman at Missouri.

Aug 28, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers offensive lineman Cayden Green (70) on the line of scrimmage against the Central Arkansas Bears during the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Other notable offers in front of Green include Iowa State, UCF, Liberty, and a few other Group of Six programs. Green will also go on an official trip to Missouri from June 19-21. The Spartans don't have a linebacker commitment in the 2027 class yet. Jordan Hall and Dion Crawford are members of that position group headed into their final years of eligibility.

MSU is also going after several other linebackers. Michigan State has other reported official visits set up with Central Catholic (Ill.) prospect Matthew Brady from May 29-31, La Salle College (Pa.) prospect Zykee Scott from May 29-31, and Sioux City East (Iowa) prospect Kason Clayborne (Minnesota commit) from June 5-7.

Info on Ward

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Michigan State is not the first Big Ten team to join the pursuit of Ward. He also has an official visit set up with Rutgers for May 29-31. Ward, standing 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, is not currently ranked on any major recruiting platform.

Cincinnati is the only other Power Four team to extend an offer to Ward, but he has a bunch of Group of Six offers also in front of him. Some notable programs on that list include James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Army, and South Florida.

MSU does have one EDGE in its 2027 class right now. Three-star Bishop Watterson (Ohio) prospect Jack Schuler committed to the Spartans back on April 30. On the current roster, Kenny Soares Jr. , Isaac Smith, and Keahnist Thompson will have their eligibility expire following the 2026 season. Some potential recruiting movement could be on the horizon for MSU.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans defensive line coach Winston DeLattiboudere III walks onto the field for MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI