MSU Schedules Official Visits With More Defensive Prospects
In this story:
Michigan State is continuing to add more players to its list of incoming visitors for the summer.
On Sunday, the Spartans scheduled official visits with a pair of 2027 defensive prospects. Multiple reports indicated that MSU slotted in Lee's Summit North (Mo.) linebacker Caleb Green for a visit from June 5-7, and then Corey Robinson of 247Sports reported McIntosh (Ga.) EDGE rusher Dallas Ward is scheduled to see East Lansing from June 12-14.
Info on Green
Grenn is a 3-star recruit right now. He's ranked 597th overall in the class of '27, including a No. 51 ranking among linebackers and being ranked eighth among all prospects from Missouri on the Rivals Industry Rankings.
He also verbally committed to Missouri back in April, but the Spartans are working on ways to flip him. Green's brother, Cayden, is an offensive lineman at Missouri.
Other notable offers in front of Green include Iowa State, UCF, Liberty, and a few other Group of Six programs. Green will also go on an official trip to Missouri from June 19-21. The Spartans don't have a linebacker commitment in the 2027 class yet. Jordan Hall and Dion Crawford are members of that position group headed into their final years of eligibility.
MSU is also going after several other linebackers. Michigan State has other reported official visits set up with Central Catholic (Ill.) prospect Matthew Brady from May 29-31, La Salle College (Pa.) prospect Zykee Scott from May 29-31, and Sioux City East (Iowa) prospect Kason Clayborne (Minnesota commit) from June 5-7.
Info on Ward
Michigan State is not the first Big Ten team to join the pursuit of Ward. He also has an official visit set up with Rutgers for May 29-31. Ward, standing 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, is not currently ranked on any major recruiting platform.
Cincinnati is the only other Power Four team to extend an offer to Ward, but he has a bunch of Group of Six offers also in front of him. Some notable programs on that list include James Madison, Coastal Carolina, Army, and South Florida.
MSU does have one EDGE in its 2027 class right now. Three-star Bishop Watterson (Ohio) prospect Jack Schuler committed to the Spartans back on April 30. On the current roster, Kenny Soares Jr., Isaac Smith, and Keahnist Thompson will have their eligibility expire following the 2026 season. Some potential recruiting movement could be on the horizon for MSU.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika