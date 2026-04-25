Michigan State Sees Two Players Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

Michigan State football did not have the season it was hoping for, finishing 4-8 and missing a bowl game for the second consecutive year. But even in a down year, the program demonstrated its ability to develop NFL-caliber talent.

Center Matt Gulbin and punter Ryan Eckley were both selected in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, going 209th and 211th overall, respectively. Gulbin was taken by the Washington Commanders, and Eckley followed two picks later by the Baltimore Ravens. For a program in the middle of a coaching transition, having two players drafted in the same class is a meaningful statement about the development happening in East Lansing, regardless of the win-loss record.

Matt Gulbin

Michigan State's Matt Gulbin, right, hugs quarterback Aidan Chiles before the football game against Boston College on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulbin spent his first four years at Wake Forest before transferring to Michigan State last offseason. He began his college career as a backup right guard before earning a starting role over his final two seasons with the Demon Deacons.

At Michigan State, the impact was immediate. Gulbin was named a team captain and started 11 of 12 games before sitting out the final game of the season with an injury. His performance earned him Honorable Mention All-Big Ten recognition, a testament to the physicality and technique he brought to the offensive line each week.

Michigan State quarterback Aidan Chiles (2) calls for a snap from offensive lineman Matt Gulbin (51) against Western Michigan during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The NFL Draft process validated what his tape suggested. Gulbin tested well at the combine and was ranked the sixth-best center prospect in the draft class. Washington, which had a clear need along the offensive line, made him their first offensive line selection of the draft.

Ryan Eckley

Michigan State senior Ryan Eckley is recognized during a ceremony before the game against Penn State on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eckley spent his entire college career at Michigan State, a rarity in modern college football. After redshirting and appearing in one game behind current New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer, Eckley stepped into the starting role and never gave it back.

Over three seasons as the Spartans' starter, Eckley earned two second-team All-Big Ten selections before capping his career with a First Team All-Big Ten honor and the Big Ten Punter of the Year award last season. His final year was statistically dominant.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball against Penn State during the second quarter on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Eckley led all FBS punters with a 48.5-yard average on 49 attempts for 2,378 total yards, with a long of 60 yards, 20 punts inside the 20-yard line, and just one touchback. Those numbers reflect not just raw distance but the kind of directional precision and field-flipping ability that NFL special teams coordinators prioritize.

Baltimore, which has long valued specialists under its current coaching staff, selected Eckley two picks after Gulbin and adds a proven commodity to one of the league's more respected special teams units.

Michigan State's Ryan Eckley punts the ball during the third quarter in the game against Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Gulbin and Eckley being drafted in the same class sends an important message about Michigan State football at a pivotal moment in the program's history. Neither player was recruited or coached by Pat Fitzgerald, but their success reflects the development infrastructure that has existed in East Lansing across multiple coaching regimes.

For Fitzgerald, inheriting a program that can point to NFL Draft picks even during a 4-8 season is a meaningful foundation to build from. It demonstrates to future recruits that Michigan State develops players, not just wins games. As the Fitzgerald era takes shape, that reputation could prove to be one of the program's most valuable recruiting assets.