Six games have been completed in the Michigan State basketball season.

The 11th-ranked Spartans have been up and down, beating then-No. 2 Duke (now ranked 16th) and never trailing, but then also managing only nine field goals against now-No. 9 Tennessee and letting a bad Detroit Mercy team hang around. Ultimately, MSU is 5-1, which seems like a fair deal most would've accepted before the season began.

Let's look at some key numbers that should be encouraging for Michigan State fans:

Fears' 16.7 Points and 9.3 Assists Per Game

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. speaks to a teammate during a Champions Classic game against Duke at the United Center on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

One of the good parts is that Jeremy Fears Jr. has looked like the potential National Player of the Year candidate that the Spartans need him to be this season. He had already moved into that elite tier during his breakout year in 2025-26, but Fears seems to be even better this year. His scoring is slightly up from 15.2 points per game last season, and his assists are virtually the same (down from 9.4 to 9.3).

The uptick is more evident on a per 40-minute basis, though. Fears averaged a few more minutes per game last year than he's averaging so far this season. Last season, he scored 18.8 points for every 40 minutes he played. This season, it's 23.1. Last season, he averaged 11.6 assists per 40. This season, it's 12.9.

41.7% From Three

Michigan State guard Jasiah Jervis in action against Toledo at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

A big reason that this team's ceiling may just be the national championship is its shooting. Michigan State has come out hot from behind the arc this year, sitting above that impressive 40% threshold. The team's percentage ranks 18th in the country right now, which is also 10th among high-major teams.

Last year's team had some capable shooters, such as Jaxon Kohler and Divine Ugochukwu, but Kur Teng was the only player who seemed to have that flamethrower of a shot and could make a difficult three while MSU was in a tough spot. Teng is back this year, but Michigan State also brought in elite shot-makers Jasiah Jervis and Carlos Medlock Jr. to help back him up.

It also seems like Fears and Coen Carr have improved their shots, too. Jordan Scott is also hunting that shot from distance more often this year than he did as a freshman.

6th in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency (KenPom)

MSU's defense is also in a pretty decent spot so far. KenPom has the Spartans at sixth overall in adjusted defensive efficiency, which, in layman's terms, means the site thinks Michigan State has the sixth-best defense in the country.

Normally, the Spartans are better on the defensive end of the court than they are on the offensive end. Their current mark of sixth, though, is an improvement from the team's final mark of 13th last year. Lots of games remain, though; Michigan State was briefly ranked first on the defensive end at one point last season.