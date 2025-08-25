MSU Offers One of Top '27 Prospects in Colorado
Michigan State continues to send out offers to the class of 2027, where it still searches for another commit after losing four-star safety Khalil Terry.
Class of 2027 three-star edge rusher Troy Mailo announced on social media that he has been offered by the Spartans.
Mailo, who plays for J.K. Mullen High School in Denver, Colorado, is ranked the No. 2 class of 2027 recruit in Colorado and the No. 40 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The prospect also holds offers from Washington, Michigan, Arizona State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Kansas State and Arizona, among others.
Mailo's primary recruiters from Michigan State are defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa and assistant defensive line coach Antjuan Simmons.
The Spartans have found success recruiting edge rushers from the class of 2026, so far having landed three of them -- three-stars Cory House, Fameitau Siale and Chris Addison.
Michigan State's recruiting success
Those are three of Michigan State's 22 commits from the class of 2026, 17 of which committed in the month of June. It was a stellar month for the Green and White, who had gone into it with just four commits from the class.
Michigan State started its 2027 cycle with a bang by landing Terry, doing so before he rose in the rankings. But he has since decommitted, and the Spartans currently sit without any commits from the class at this time.
This season is going to be crucial, as how this current Michigan State team does in Year 2 under Jonathan Smith will greatly dictate the outlook of the program and the direction it's heading in. If recruits see it as a positive vision, they should feel more inclined to be a part of it.
It certainly helps that the Spartans have had the success they did with the 2026 cycle, as prospects should start to see that East Lansing is a place recruits want to be.
Mailo and Mullen come off a loss to Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) in their season opener. They will look to bounce back this week when they head on the road again to take on Castle View (Castle Rock, Colorado).
