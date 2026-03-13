3 Keys for MSU's Big Ten Tourney Matchup vs. UCLA

It's the first go-around of "win or go home" time for Michigan State.

The eighth-ranked Spartans are gearing up for their first postseason game of 2026. MSU is the No. 3 seed in the Big Ten Tournament this year after going 25-6 during the regular season with a 15-5 conference record.

Feb 4, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

First up is No. 6 seed UCLA , which just beat Rutgers on Thursday night. The Bruins have been playing much better since their lopsided loss at Michigan State on Feb. 17, winning five of their six games since.

A couple of things need to go right for MSU to advance to Saturday's semifinal against either No. 2 seed Nebraska or No. 7 seed Purdue.

Contain Dent's Dents

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) dribbles against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

UCLA has one of the better point guards in the Big Ten. Donovan Dent actually just dropped the Big Ten Tournament's first-ever triple-double on Thursday, scoring 12 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out 12 assists against Rutgers.

Dent averages 7.6 points per game now, which is third in the country. That's only behind fellow Big Ten point guards Jeremy Fears Jr. (9.1) and Purdue's Braden Smith (9.0). He also only turns it over 1.9 times per game, so he's getting a bunch of assists at the expense of a bunch of giveaways.

Defend Perimeter

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. looks on during a break on the bench during the second half against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins don't rely on three-pointers to the same extent as some other teams in the Big Ten, but they can beat you with them on the right day. UCLA shot 37.7% from behind the arc during conference play in the regular season, which was the best mark in the Big Ten.

There are players all around the court who can knock it down. Leading scorer Tyler Bilodeau shoots 46.0% from deep, Skyy Clark shoots 44.8%, former Spartan Xavier Booker is at 42.6%, and Trent Perry shoots 41.2%.

Protect the Ball

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This has been a key in nearly every game, and that's for a reason. It's especially true in this one, as MSU is a team that has a turnover problem, while UCLA is quite good at protecting the rock. The Bruins only turn it over 9.0 times per game, which is seventh in the country. Michigan State gives it up 11.5 times a contest, which ranks 180th.

The Spartans turned it over 14 times during their first meeting against UCLA, but the team's scorching 14-for-27 mark from behind the arc that day helped mask that. Chances are that MSU won't shoot it that well this time, so a turnover total that high would be more likely to be costly.