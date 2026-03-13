How to Watch, Listen to MSU's Big Ten Quarterfinal vs. UCLA

Postseason play is officially here.

Michigan State is entering the postseason in good shape. The Spartans are ranked eighth in the AP Poll after going 25-6 during the regular season. Their 15-5 mark against their fellow Big Ten teams was good enough for the No. 3 seed in this year's Big Ten Tournament in Chicago.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Sixth-seeded UCLA took down No. 14 seed Rutgers, 72-59, on Thursday night for the right to face MSU, which has enjoyed a triple-bye to the quarterfinals. The winner of this game will face either second-seeded Nebraska or No. 7 Purdue. Those two teams play before Michigan State, with Spartans-Bruins being the fourth game of the day at the United Center.

MSU might need to win at least one more game to secure a 2 seed in this year's NCAA Tournament. UCLA is being projected to be about an 8 seed at the moment. Here are all the details on how you can watch:

TV Info

Michigan State's Jeremy Fears Jr. takes a breather before a free throw against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, inside the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Tip-Off: approximately 9 p.m. ET (25 minutes after conclusion of Nebraska-Purdue)

Channel: Big Ten Network

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo reacts after Carson Cooper is called for a foul during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play); Robbie Hummel (analyst); Andy Katz (sideline)

Radio Info - Spartan Media Network

Michigan State's Carson Cooper shoots a free throw during a game against Ohio State on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, at the Breslin Center. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Lansing: WMMQ (94.9 FM), WJIM (1240 AM)

Detroit: WJR (760 AM)

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, left, scores as Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. defends during the second half on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Grand Rapids: WBFX (101.3 FM)

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Other radio stations from around the state of Michigan can be found RIGHT HERE .

SiriusXM: Channel 83 or on the SiriusXM app.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo calls out to players during the second half in the game against Michigan on Sunday, March 8, 2026, at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Announcers: Will Tieman (play-by-play); Matt Steigenga (color analyst); Zach Surdenik (host)

First MSU-UCLA Meeting

Michigan State's Kur Teng makes a 3-pointer against UCLA during the second half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The lone regular-season meeting between these two teams was not close. Michigan State went on a 31-5 run during the first half, led by 20 at halftime, and ultimately won, 82-59 , back on Feb. 17 at the Breslin Center.

It probably won't be quite as easy this time. A big reason for the rout was MSU's 14-for-27 (51.9%) mark from three. That's the season-high for made threes for the Spartans this year, and would also be the case for the two seasons before that.

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

UCLA has also been playing well since that point. With the Bruins' win on Thursday, they've gone 5-1 since their loss to the Spartans that day. That has included victories over current AP No. 9 Illinois and No. 11 Nebraska, two of the other teams that have enjoyed triple-byes to the quarterfinals.

This is Michigan State's 28th time reaching at least the quarterfinal round of the Big Ten Tournament in 29 seasons (including the cancelled 2020 tourney, where the Spartans would have gotten a bye there). MSU has the most Big Ten Tournament titles at six, but is seeking its first such championship since 2019.