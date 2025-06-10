Spartans to be Represented in Team USA Basketball Team Trials
The Michigan State Spartans women's basketball program recently had two of their top members selected to participate in the 2025 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup trials in Colorado Springs, Colorado, beginning Tuesday, June 17.
Spartans coach Robyn Fralick and top scorer, junior forward Grave VanSlooten will be representing the Green and White for Team USA. Both were selected by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee.
USA Basketball revealed the participants on Monday.
Fralick is joining the coaching staff as a court coach for the trial, primarily assisting the head coach with on-court coaching. She is the first Spartan coach to work with Team USA since former Michigan State head coach Suzy Merchant led them to a silver medal in the 2017 Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru.
Fralick just finished her second season at the helm of the program since taking over for Merchant in 2023. She has led Michigan State to back-to-back seasons with 22 wins and has qualified for the NCAA Tournament in both seasons as head coach.
For VanSlooten, she led the 22-10 Spartans with 15.5 points and 7.3 rebounds with 1.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest last year, helping the team finish fifth in the Big Ten. She was the top player for the Spartans, making a second-round appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
She also earned second-team All-Big Ten alongside senior teammates Julia Ayrault. VanSlooten also has prior experience at the national stage, playing for the U18 and U19 National Teams.
There are 21 women that will join the team and compete for a spot on the roster to compete in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup, taking place from June 28 to July 6.
“On behalf of the USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Committee, I am proud to announce a talented group of 21 athletes who will compete for their place on the 2025 USA Women’s AmeriCup Team," Cori Close, USA Basketball Women’s Junior National Team Committee chair and UCLA Bruins head coach said in a statement.
“About half of these young women have already claimed a gold medal with USA Basketball, so they bring great international experience with them. They are sure to be fierce competitors at trials. We look forward to choosing the group who will best represent the U.S. at the 2025 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup.”
Since the AmeriCup trials began in 1993, Team USA has earned four gold medals, including 2019 and 2021. Fralick and VanSlooten will seek to cement themselves in national history as they kick off competition next week.
