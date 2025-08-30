Complete Recap of Michigan State vs. Western Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Michigan State showed a lot of promise in certain areas of its 23-6 victory over Western Michigan on Friday, but there is much that can be improved on as well.
The Spartans prospered in the run game and on defense, as the unit held Western Michigan's offense scoreless, with the Broncos' only points coming from a pick-six against backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.
The offense, meanwhile, struggled in the pass game and took its foot off the pedal a bit after taking a sizeable lead.
On this episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast, our Aidan Champion and
Jacob Cotsonika recap the victory before briefly looking ahead to Boston College.
You can watch the episode below:
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith addressed the media after the win.
Below is a transcript of Smith's opening statement:
Smith: "I'll start (with) kind of what I told the team. Proud of the team, finding a way to win a game. Obviously, kind of tale of two halves offensively. Defensively, throughout the night, the effort they played with. Shoutout to Ryan Eckley, that punt unit. Jack (Wills) making his first start as a snapper, that was effective play out of our punt group there. But obviously, (there are) the things you want to play more consistently with.
"I do think defensively, that was a pretty good effort and was helped by our crowd. I thought our crowd was great tonight -- energy, student section packed. I mean, it was a great atmosphere and always appreciate Spartan Nation supporting us like that.
"And now, you got to move forward. We'll take a deep look at this tape. There will be a ton to improve on and learn from. And then, this is the first game where you got your game film out there. So, offense, defense, special teams -- the next opponent, they're going to take a deep look at it, and so, we got to find the flaws and clean some things up.
"But overall, you found a way to win the game and now look to work and improve on it."
