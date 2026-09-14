Why EMU Game Was Quietly Big Recruiting Weekend for MSU Football

EAST LANSING -- Home game days are always a little bit chaotic.

Head coaches and everyone else on staff have, first and foremost, a game to worry about. But these seven home games a year are also massive recruiting weekends, too. Michigan State actually wasn't allowed to host recruits during its season opener against Toledo as part of its punishment for recruiting violations from the Mel Tucker era.

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald greets players on the sidelines against Eastern Michigan at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

This made Saturday's eventual 35-7 victory over Eastern Michigan MSU's first opportunity to get recruits on campus and catch a game. Here are a few of the big names and headlines from the team's recruiting efforts on Saturday:

Surprise Visit From Gideon Gash

Gideon Gash of Detroit Catholic Central is all smiles celebrating with his teammates after scoring his third touchdown in the first half action between Clinton Township Chippewa Valley and Detroit Catholic Central during the High School Football Kickoff Classic at Tom Adams Field at Wayne State University in Detroit on Thursday, August 27, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gideon Gash was the biggest recruit who was in attendance for the Eastern Michigan game. He's currently a high 4-star prospect ranked 61st overall in the class of 2027 in the Rivals Industry Rankings . He's also the second-best 2027 prospect from Michigan.

Gash has been verbally committed to Texas Tech since June, further adding intrigue to his gameday visit to Michigan State. Oklahoma is reportedly still in the mix, too. The Spartans will likely need a significant NIL push to get Gash to back off his pledge to the Red Raiders, who are one of the biggest spenders in the sport. If MSU were to land Gash, he'd be the highest-rated high school recruit to come to East Lansing since Malik McDowell in 2014, according to 247Sports.

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan State's advantage in Gash's recruitment is that his two older brothers are already on the team. Redshirt junior safety Caleb Gash is a regular contributor for the Spartans on special teams. True freshman Samson Gash made his collegiate debut in front of Gideon on Saturday. Samson, a former 4-star prospect himself, was also a huge get for MSU and Fitzgerald, who fended off the likes of Penn State, Georgia, and West Virginia late in the process.

Current MSU Commits Check In

Big Walnut's Eli Stumpf runs around the edge Nov. 28, 2025, at Historic Crew Stadium. (photo by John Hulkenberg) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

According to players' social media activity and some other reports , at least six current players in Michigan State's 2027 recruiting class were also in East Lansing on Saturday. That includes quarterback Eli Stumpf , linebacker Matthew Brady, offensive tackle Jack Carlson, safety/athlete Don Spillers III, EDGE Jack Schuler, and tight end Ryan Pankey.

There haven't been any serious rumblings lately of a possible decommitment or a flip, but getting verbal commits on campus again is always a positive sign for MSU. These visits can help recruits feel secure in their current commitment (the win also helps) and keep them from seriously considering other options in the months leading up to the early signing period in December.

Notable 2028 Visitors

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Much of the staff's recruiting focus is now shifting to the 2028 class, with the '27 class pretty close to being complete. The staff has been pretty selective about who it has given official offers to so far -- 247Sports says the team has offered only 33 prospects in the '28 class.

One of the big names was Harper Woods (Mich.) wide receiver/tight end, AJ Henley. He's currently ranked 667th overall on the Rivals Industry Rankings . Henley currently has offers from Michigan, Rutgers, Iowa State, and Minnesota. Defensive lineman Cash Patrick is also notable. He's not ranked yet, but Patrick already has offers from Purdue, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Syracuse.

Full List of Known Visitors vs. EMU

Offensive lineman Jack Carlson of Brighton warms up before a season-opening football game against Dexter on Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025 at Brighton. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 Prospects

2027 QB Eli Stumpf (commit) - Big Walnut, OH

2027 LB Matthew Brady (commit) - Naperville, IL

2027 OT Jack Carlson (commit) - Brighton, MI

Michigan State head coach Pat Fitzgerald talks to a referee after a play against Toledo during the second half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2027 ATH Don Spillers III (commit) - Detroit, MI

2027 EDGE Jack Schuler (commit) - Columbus, OH

2027 TE Ryan Pankey (commit) - Montrose, CO

2027 DB Gideon Gash (Texas Tech commit) - Novi, MI

Lexington High School's Lane Schuster (7) is tackled by Ontario High School's Trey Remy (9) during high school football action Friday, Aug. 21, 2026 at Ontario High School. TOM E. PUSKAR/MANSFIELD NEWS JOURNAL | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 Prospects

2028 ATH Trey Remy - Mansfield, OH

2028 ATH Jaxen Stover - Lincoln, MI

2028 ATH Cash Patrick - Celina, OH

2028 ATH Errol Lewis - Harper Woods, MI

Michigan State’s Eli Coenen, right, pressers Toledo’s John Alan Richter during the third quarter on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 ATH Treyveon Bush - Detroit, MI

2028 CB Jacob Patton - Franklin, MI

2028 CB Anthony Carter - Joliet, IL

2028 DL Kelaien Elem - Bloomfield Hills, MI

2028 DL Nathan Phillips - Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan State's NiJhay Burt, left, celebrates his interception with Nikai Martinez during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 DL Jackson Greear - Rocky River, OH

2028 EDGE Caleb Thomas - Stockbridge, GA

2028 LB Ryker Czubak - Joliet, IL

2028 LB Ryan Montgomery - West Ottawa, MI

Michigan State running back Jaziun Patterson (4) practice ahead of the Toledo game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, Sept. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

2028 RB Kyelin West - Canton, OH

2028 S Tim Onghetich - Indianapolis, IN

2028 S Que Hunter - Fort Wayne, IN

2028 WR/TE AJ Henley - Harper Woods, MI

Michigan State mascot "Sparty" runs with his flag during a football game against Toledo at Spartan Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

2029 Prospects

2029 ATH Ike Sulfridge - Freeland, MI