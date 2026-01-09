Key Offensive Tackle for Michigan State Withdraws from Portal

Michigan State has convinced another player to withdraw from the transfer portal.

Offensive tackle Rustin Young , who entered the transfer portal on Monday, has now taken his name out of the portal, a source has confirmed to Spartan Nation. That same source also indicated there is a possibility (keyword, possibility) that two other players end up withdrawing from the portal as well. Young started five games on MSU's offensive line last year and will provide some valuable depth for the Spartans with his return for 2026.

From left, Michigan State's Rustin Young, Kristian Phillips, and Gavin Broscious listen to coaches during football practice on Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is the second instance of a Michigan State player putting his name into the portal and then taking it out. The other is wide receiver Chrishon McCray , with reports surfacing of his return to East Lansing on Tuesday. MSU still currently has 42 lost transfers this offseason, with a good chunk of players beginning to find new schools. Remaining players from the 2025 roster still have until Jan. 16 to enter the portal.

Getting Young back is very important, though. He likely will not start in 2026, unless there are injuries, but he has a chance to be one of Michigan State's offensive tackles of the future. Young was just a redshirt freshman who held his own out there in 2025 and still has three years of eligibility remaining.

More on Young, Role at MSU

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Young played 448 total offensive snaps this past fall, according to Pro Football Focus. The Honolulu, Hawai'i native received an overall offensive grade of 51.8, allowing three sacks and 26 pressures across 276 pass blocking snaps. All of Young's snaps were at left tackle, except for MSU's game against Indiana, when Young moved to right tackle.

Michigan State's current roster situation indicates that Young will be a backup next year. The Spartans went and got UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski , a mauler with one year of eligibility remaining who graded out as one of the best run blockers in the country, per PFF. Additionally, starting right tackle Conner Moore also decided to stay at MSU for his final year, rather than enter the transfer portal.

Even though both tackle spots appear to be filled, depth is so, so important on the offensive line because of how much those who play that position get battered. Michigan State also added Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. on Thursday. He started at right tackle for the Eagles this year, has three years left (like Young), but he's also likely accepting a backup role for his first year at MSU behind Moore.

The future is bright for the Spartans' offensive line. New offensive line coach Nick Tabacca has done a nice job getting quality options at each tackle spot for both the first-string and second-string spots.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

