A Look Back on MSU DE William Gholston's Career
When people discuss the best Michigan State football players to come through the program, defensive end William Gholston’s name should come up.
While the team was not spectacular during his time in East Lansing, Gholston was one of the most consistent and productive defenders.
Gholston was one of the highest-rated high school recruits Mark Dantonio landed. According to 247Sports, he was the No. 20 overall player and the top-rated player in the state of Michigan.
In his three seasons with the Spartans, Gholston totaled 142 tackles, 30 for loss, two forced fumbles, 13 passes defended and 10 sacks. He earned two Second-Team All-Big Ten nods.
Gholston was a dominating force for the Spartans, and he ended his collegiate career on a high note, winning the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl Defensive MVP award. It was an impressive way to finish a great career for one of the Spartans’ best defenders to come through the program.
After an illustrious career at MSU, Gholston became a fourth-round selection of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent his entire NFL career there, contributing as a depth defensive end on the Bucs’ Super Bowl-winning squad.
Gholston never earned a Pro Bowl nod, but he was consistently productive for Tampa Bay for 12 seasons. You rarely see a player stick with one team for so many years if they are not a perennial Pro Bowl or All-Pro player, but the Bucs always liked Gholston, no matter which front office or coaches were in charge.
In his NFL career, Gholston totaled 432 tackles, 59 for loss, 81 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, 14 passes defended and 20.5 sacks. He was beloved by Buccaneers fans as a player who was never a star but always got the job done.
Gholston is not officially retired, but according to On3’s Andy Villamarzo, he has taken an assistant coaching role with Sickles High School in Tampa. Gholston could return to the NFL, but at this point, it appears his time with the Buccaneers is over.
The former Spartan had a unique career in the NFL, and what he did with Tampa Bay should be celebrated. If this is it for Gholston in the league, he had an excellent career, spending it all with one team.
