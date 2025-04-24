Will Former Spartan Hang up the Cleats?
Former Michigan State Spartan and Detroit native William Gholston has had an eventful career since getting drafted out of MSU in the 2013 NFL Draft. The former fourth-round pick has become a staple in playing in Tampa Bay for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he reflected on 11 seasons in the pros.
Collecting 431 total tackles in his career, as well as 262 solo tackles, 20.5 quarterback sacks and 59 stuffs in 186 career regular-season games, Gholston has been terrific for the Tampa Bay franchise. With the 2025 NFL Draft just hours away, this time of year is special for longtime pros in the league.
"Each year I've been in the league, I try to cherish it like it's my last," Gholston said in his end-of-the-season press conference. "It's a short career usually for guys. Being able to play a playoff game in my home city was huge."
A former Super Bowl champion in his own right, Gholston has been a consistent player to pencil in the starting lineup for the Buccaneers. His willingness to continue to show up and provide for his team, even when they were down in the dumps, is something he is proud of.
"Clawing your way back," Gholston said. "Like I say, just put your head down and you work, and you believe in each other, believe in the goal and the mission, you can achieve anything, and I think it showed."
Currently a free agent after spending his entire career in one spot, Gholston could be in the market to get picked up. Last season, however, his stock dropped a tad as he was only able to collect 12 total tackles in a full 17 games played.
If this truly is the end of the road for Gholston's career in the NFL, it was a run for the ages. The MSU product showed that even as a fourth-round pick-up, he was valuable. If there is anything to be taken away from his career, it's that hard work and belief in yourself can do wonders.
Some former Spartans will test the waters of the NFL Draft this weekend, with the hopes they, too, can have a long career such as Gholston.
