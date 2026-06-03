MSU Working To Flip Legacy 4-Star Recruit, Notre Dame Commit

Michigan State is setting its sights on a Spartan legacy on the recruiting trail.

MSU hosted 4-star IMG Academy (Fla.) linebacker and Notre Dame commit Amarri Irvin on an official visit this past weekend, according to a report by On3/Rivals' Jason Killop. Amarri is the son of three-time 1,000-yard rusher Sedrick Irvin, who played for the Spartans from 1996-98.

Background on Amarri Irvin

IMG Academy linebacker Amarri Irvin (#4). IMG Academy held a media day practice on Friday, Aug. 1st, 2025 in Bradenton. | Mike Lang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amarri, a member of the class of 2027, has been committed to the Fighting Irish since November 2025. He also has a brother, Sedrick Jr., who is entering his senior season at Stanford as a running back. The fact that Amarri landed at Notre Dame is one of the main reasons, besides his familial background, that Michigan State has a shot here.

Max Bullough was the linebacker coach for the Irish when Irvin committed and is listed on Rivals as Irvin's primary recruiter. There are surely other reasons Irvin picked Notre Dame, but his position coach going to his father's alma mater is the type of thing that can soften a verbal commitment.

Max Bullough, Michigan State football's co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, celebrates after a MSU score against USC during the second half on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Irvin is currently ranked 286th overall in the class of '27 on the 247Sports Composite . He's also 23rd among all linebackers and 26th among those from Florida. Some of his other notable offers include Miami (FL), Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Georgia, USC, Texas A&M, and many other Power Four programs.

ESPN gives Irvin the most ambitious rating. They have Irvin ranked 130th overall in the class and No. 3 among linebackers. Rivals and 247Sports have him as a higher-tier 3-star prospect on each of their respective rankings.

More on LB Situation in 2027

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The Spartans don't yet have a linebacker in their 2027 recruiting class, but progress is being made. Michigan State got a prediction from Rivals' Greg Smith to land 3-star Catholic Central (Ill.) linebacker Matthew Brady on Monday, coming off his official visit.

MSU might be willing to take multiple linebackers this cycle, too. That's especially true if Irvin decides to flip. Linebackers Jordan Hall and Dion Crawford are both entering their senior seasons in 2026, with the position expected to be one of Michigan State's strengths during Pat Fitzgerald's first season.

Irvin is a "blue-chip" prospect in every sense of the term. Scoring an official visit from somebody of Irvin's caliber is a win for Bullough. This could become a real name to watch with Bullough's established relationship with Irvin and his legacy status.

Michigan State's Jordan Hall celebrates after a stop against Michigan during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images