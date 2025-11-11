Three Defensive Spartans Who Can Change Game vs. PSU
Michigan State Football will be coming off their bye with a 3-6 record and 0-6 record in the Big Ten. This week, MSU will play against a fellow 3-6, as well as a 0-6, Penn State team at home in East Lansing.
Michigan State's last game was on the road against Minnesota. In that game, redshirt freshman Alessio Milivojevic got the start and junior QB Aidan Chiles was benched. In his first game as a starter, Milivojevic threw for 311 yards and a touchdown pass on 20-28 passing.
Michigan State would play a very tough and competitive game, but would unfortunately fall in overtime as Minnesota would finish MSU off with a QB run for the game-winning touchdown.
For Penn State, they would also play a very competitive game against the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, but would unfortunately lose on an incredible last-second touchdown throw from Fernando Mendoza and catch from Omar Cooper Jr. Penn State's season has been underwhelming to say the least.
What was once a team looking to contend for a national championship has also been on a six-game losing streak, costing former head coach James Franklin his job.
If Michigan State is going to beat Penn State, three players are going to need to step up on the defensive side of the ball.
Jordan Hall
Jordan Hall has been one of the best players for Michigan State on the defensive side of the ball. Hall has been named the captain for this season, and during this season, he has a career high and team high in tackles with 70.
Against Minnesota, Hall was a monster on the field. While he didn't light up the stat sheet, Hall had a team-high seven solo tackles and was a disruptor against the Minnesota running game. Michigan State needs Hall to be at his best against the Penn State running game.
Wayne Matthews
The big problem for Michigan State's defense is the Penn State running game. Nick Singleton just had his best game of the season against the second-ranked Indiana Hoosiers with 10 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown. Kaytron Allen has been Penn State's best running back all year with 736 yards on 138 carries.
Wayne Matthews has been one of the better players on the Michigan State defense. On the season, Matthews is second in total tackles for Michigan State with 50, including two and a half tackles for a loss, plus an interception.
Wayne Matthews needs to help Jordan Hall with stopping the run. Hall has been playing great all season, but he can't stop both Allen and Singleton by himself.
The Secondary
I am grouping all the secondary players into one group. The linebacking group and the defensive line have done a good enough job throughout the season to stop the opposing teams' running game.
With that in mind, Penn State might try and throw early to free up running lanes for Singleton and Allen. If the secondary can cover and stop receivers from getting the ball, it will make Penn State one-dimensional and easier to stop.
Penn State is a lot like playing against UCLA; both fired their head coaches midseason, and there is an unpredictable element to them. However, there is more tape on the Nittany Lions, and Jonathan Smith should be more prepared to play against Penn State.
