Top 3 Things MSU Needs vs. USC
It's going to take a big-time effort for Michigan State (3-0) to be able to get in and out of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum with a victory over No. 25 USC (3-0). The Trojans are a clear favorite and their performances so far this year would suggest that they probably deserve a better ranking than 25th.
Still, there is a path to victory for the Spartans in this one. It will take them to succeed in some specific spots, which are explained in-depth below.
Grab an Early Lead
One of the first keys to pulling off an upset is sending the message that it is a real possibility right away. The first time MSU gets the ball, it's going to be imperative that the Spartans do something with it, rather than unceremoniously go three-and-out and punt it away.
If Michigan State does get the ball first, going down the field and getting that scoreboard to read "MSU 7, USC 0" can do multiple things. Firstly, it ups everyone's level of belief on the visiting sideline. Secondly, it can make the Trojans think, maybe for just a second, that the Spartans might be better than they thought. Thirdly, it has a dampening effect on USC's home crowd.
If the third play of the game is Aidan Chiles throwing something incomplete on a third-and-7, that plays right into how USC and its fans want and think the game will go, which Michigan State wants to avoid.
Stop Early-Down Runs on Defense
Another big thing will be how well Michigan State defends the run during situations where USC's playbook is a little bit more open. The Trojans have been really, really good at running the ball so far this year, averaging 7.1 yards per carry as a team, so it will be crucial that MSU forces them into passing downs.
USC has three different running backs who have gotten some real carries this year: Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and King Miller. Those three guys have combined for 598 rushing yards on 8.2 yards a pop and seven touchdowns.
Combine that with the fact that starting quarterback Jayden Maiava is averaging 14.1 yards per attempt and 20.6 yards per completion, and it's definitely best to know when he's going to be throwing the ball.
Limit Explosive Plays for USC
Now, I say "limit" here because it's more of a when than an if as for USC's ability to get a huge play. The Trojans have had a touchdown of at least 60 yards (if you include a pick-six) in all three of their games this year. Their offensive averages through the air and on the ground are just too high to expect zero plays of 30 or 40+ yards allowed from Michigan State's defense.
What MSU should really be trying to do is just limit that number. When USC is driving, try and make those drives a dozen plays or so to maximize the chances of causing a turnover.
Explosive plays have also been a big issue for Michigan State. Last week, the Spartans allowed a 66-yard rush. Against Boston College, there was a 56-yard pass play. Preventing those plays from happening again will be a big step for MSU's defense, and having safety Nikai Martinez healthy again should help with that.
