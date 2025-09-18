Breaking Down Michigan State’s Top Defensive Leaders So Far
The Michigan State Spartans have been an interesting case study on the defensive side of the ball this season.
MSU had a great start to the year by dominating Western Michigan in its home opener, but poor showings against Boston College and Youngstown State have made fans question how good this unit is.
Now, Defensive Coordinator Joe Rossi’s group travels west to take on the USC Trojans, who have the best offense in baseball. This game will be the Spartans’ toughest test of the 2025 campaign.
There are some things MSU’s defense can build upon going forward, including leaning into its leaders on that side of the ball.
So, who has been on top of their game for the Spartans in 2025?
Let’s break down MSU’s statistical leaders through the first three games.
Tackles: Jordan Hall, 27
Hall has been everything the Spartans’ defensive staff has wanted him to be, and then some.
The junior was demoted for Jordan Turner and Cal Haladay last season, but he has earned the starting middle linebacker role and has been a gravitational force for MSU’s defense. His team-leading tackles also come with two sacks and a forced fumble.
MSU needs Hall to help turn the defense around, and if he does, he could be up for All-Big Ten awards.
Sacks: Anelu Lafaele, 2
Hall is tied with Lafaele in this category, but Lafaele has been a revelation for the Spartans.
According to Pro Football Focus, the Wisconsin transfer has generated six pressures in three games in 39 pass-rush snaps. When he sees the field, he almost always pressures the quarterback and disrupts the opposing offense.
As he grows as a player and develops into a productive pass-rusher, Lafaele should see more snaps for a defense that needs more of what he brings. Will we see Lafaele get after Jayden Maiava this weekend?
Interceptions: Armorion Smith & Wayne Matthews III, 1
Matthews was in the right place at the right time against WMU, while Smith came up with an important pick before halftime against YSU.
The Spartans have not gotten after quarterbacks this season, which has led to them easily finding open receivers in the passing game. MSU needs more plays from guys like Matthews and Smith against a talented USC offense.
The Spartan secondary has been an issue this season, and if it does not improve vs the Trojans, things could get treacherous to start Big Ten play.
