Top MSU Target Sets Commitment Date
Five teams remain in pursuit of five-star center Ethan Taylor. The 7'1'' big man announced that he would be revealing his college commitment on Friday, Nov 14, at 4:00 p.m. EST. Michigan State has a game the night prior, so all eyes will be on Taylor's announcement.
Taylor will be deciding between MSU, Indiana, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Oregon. It's a unique group of five that doesn't necessarily feature the five best teams in the nation, but they're all teams that Taylor believes will suit him best. Ultimately, his decision will be revealed sooner rather than later.
Ethan Taylor's Decision
Currently, 247Sports believes Taylor will be choosing either Michigan State, Kansas, or Oregon. Those are the three schools that have the most momentum, but head coach Tom Izzo isn't going down without a fight. He's been in the mix for Taylor since the very beginning and isn't going to lose him at the last second.
Taylor is a Top-25 player in the Class of 2026 and would join Jasiah Jervis as Izzo's top recruits. Jervis, the No. 38-ranked player, made the Spartans Class of '26 in the Top 5. Izzo has been on a roll, and the addition of Taylor could arguably give MSU the year's top recruiting class.
Kentucky fell out of the running when Taylor decided he wouldn't be visiting with them. In terms of his final five, he visited each of the schools. His visit with the Spartans was back on Oct 3, the final visit of the five he went on. Knowing that Izzo had the last say and his visit with the Spartans led to the Kentucky cancellation, things are looking good for MSU.
A Seven-Foot Addition To The Class of 2026
Currently, Izzo's tallest player in the Class of '26 is 6'7'' Julius Avent. Avent, a power forward out of Oradell, NJ, is the No. 2 player in the state. Izzo's three recruits have all been Top 5 players in their state, and he's yet to receive a commitment from someone who isn't in the Top 100 nationally.
Clearly, at 70-years-old, Izzo still has a lot left in the tank. He went all-out in pursuit of Jervis, someone who could instantly change the landscape of any school. When it comes to Izzo, that was just step one. If Carlos Medlock and Avent weren't already enough, Izzo has a chance to land both Jervis and Taylor in one week.
