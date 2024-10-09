Coach of Spiraling Spartans Rival Threatens Fans
Michigan State rival Michigan was beaten in just about every single way by the Washington Huskies on Saturday, a rematch of the 2024 national championship. This time, the Huskies were victorious with a 27-17 win.
A program that hadn't lost a regular season contest since 2021, Michigan is in the doldrums with a 4-2 record and a 2-1 conference record. It marked their first conference loss since the Spartans and running back Kenneth Walker III beat the Wolverines in October of 2021.
Days after the contest, the stench of defeat continues to linger thanks to a video released on social media. The video shows a staffer, identified by multiple reports as Chris Bryant, approaching fans in the stands. What he shouted at the fans was shocking.
"Chill the f--- out before you get f---ed up," he said.
Regardless of fan instigation, it is unbecoming of any coach or staffer to interact in such a way. Especially for a "Michigan man."
Bryant is a former Michigan offensive lineman and he has been on staff for 10 years. Per Michigan Athletics, Bryant is the director of high school relations. His bio has been deleted.
This is just another brick in the wall for the Wolverines, who can't seem to remain out of the headlines for bad news. The Connor Stalions sign-stealing scandal has rocked the program and tarnished a once upright reputation.
Former head coach Jim Harbaugh's recruiting violations has also left fans and critics alike scratching their heads -- for a program that was supposedly on the side of righteousness, how could there be so much dirt?
Over the weekend former Harbaugh Wolverines star Jabrill Peppers was arrested in Massachusetts on drug and assault charges.
Then of course, there is the team itself. The national championship pedigree seemingly drained with the 2024 draft class. And Harbaugh. The Wolverines are spiraling and it is unlikely they beat Oregon or bitter rival Ohio State. They could very well have four losses before this season is over.
It's gotten so bad, head coach Sherrone Moore had to go to Harbaugh for advice.
"I think you just have to be real on what's good and what's not, and you can't sugarcoat it because it's not about feelings or emotions," Moore said recently. "It's about our team getting better, and that's the number one thing you have to do. Had some great conversations with some of my mentors and people, and got a chance to talk to Coach Harbaugh the other day and just about these situations and what you can do, and the only thing you can do is get better. He always said, 'Never get bitter, get better', and make sure that the coaches are coaching their players like they wanna be coached, and that's what we're gonna go do this week."
