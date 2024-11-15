MSU Rival Michigan Dealt Massive Blow Recruiting No. 1 Prospect
Bryce Underwood.
The best prospect in the 2025 recruiting class, quarterback or not. 247Sports' Andrew Ivins has already billed him as a future first-round pick and he has garnered a player comparison to the great Vince Young, who might be one of the best quarterback prospects to ever live.
His scouting report has like, no negatives.
"Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism," Ivins wrote. "Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.
"Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses."
So you can imagine why the Michigan Wolverines have been so desperate to grab the phenom, an in-state kid down the road at Belleville, no less. The Wolverines are offering $10 million over four years, per a report by On3.
Underwood still likely doesn't want to spend the next four years in Ann Arbor. That is at least what a recent social media post he made implies. The prodigy posted a report on how he was likely to decline the $10 million.
Is it over for the Wolverines' chances?
