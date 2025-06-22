Could MSU's Bitter Rival Bench Freshman QB This Year?
There is a decent chance that Michigan State's bitter rival will play a good chunk of this upcoming season absent of their five-star freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. He is not hurt or anything, but there are certainly speculations around his ability to succeed from jump street.
Underwood enters the Michigan program as the No. 1 prospect in the country for the 2025 class. He received a copious amount of NIL money from donors with the University that helped sway Underwood from his former commitment to LSU. The Belleville, native quickly became a Wolverine.
Nothing has given us a reason to believe that Underwood would losing his starting job before the season has begun, but there is also no proof that he is the starter all season. He has no prior collegiate experience and a slow start to a season with high expectations could change things.
Playing in the Big Ten as a true freshman, especially as a quarter at Michigan, puts a major target on Underwood's back. Defenses will be going all out to give him the most trouble and force him to make mistakes. It all depends on how long the leash will be from coach Sherrone Moore.
The Wolverines brought on another veteran quarterback to help shore up a spot in East Carolina Pirates transfer Jake Garcia. They needed to add another quarterback due to both Davis Warren, Michigan's starter last season, as well as Mikey Keene who is dealing with an upper body injury.
Keene should be healthy for the season as he has reportedly been cleared to start throwing but is not a full participant with the team just yet. When he is 100%, Michigan will have two senior quarterbacks waiting the wings for a chance to lead the Wolverines to some big wins.
The Spartans will battle their in-state foe in Week 9, Saturday, Oct. 25 at Spartan Stadium. Depending on how Michigan's first several weeks turn out with Underwood at the helm is going to dictate if he will be under center in a ruckus East Lansing environment that is hungry for redemption.
