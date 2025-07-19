Famous Comedian Clowns Spartans' Bitter Rival at Award Show
Michigan State fans got an extra laugh during the 2025 ESPYS on Wednesday night after a joke regarding their bitter rivals' 2023 sign-stealing fiasco was delivered by famous comedian Shane Gillis, the host of the event. Gillis took jabs at both Ohio State and Michigan but targeted the Wolverines.
Gillis hosted the ESPYS for the first time and was met with roaring applause at times and groans and silence at others for the testy jokes that he said during a 9-minute monologue to open up the awards show. One of his jokes went directly at the Buckeyes and Wolverines.
"Like Ohio State football who won the national championship, but also lost to Michigan," Gillis said. "Michigan, who didn't cheat this time. Beat them fair and square. Are we ever going to hold (them) accountable? Whatever, they're allowed to cheat, no repercussions."
All being jokes, it was all in good fun, but there is certainly some truth to what Gillis spoke on. Michigan is currently enthralled in a messy sign-stealing scandal regarding the 2023 season that ultimately led to its national championship victory.
Former Michigan special assistant Connor Stallions and former head coach Jim Harbaugh are at the forefront of the investigation, which is still being conducted by the NCAA. Stallions allegedly purchased game tickets of other opponents to scout their signs and reveal their play signals.
Current Wolverine head coach Sherrone Moore is set to serve a two-game suspension this season in relation to this scandal -- Michigan's Week 3 game against Central Michigan and Week 4 contest against Nebraska.
Spartan fans, along with Ohio State fans, had to love that Gillis brought the issue back to the forefront and took a jab at their most hated rival.
At the same time, Gillis did somewhat give the Wolverines their flowers, acknowledging that they were able to defeat the Buckeyes this time around -- without allegedly stealing signs.
Michigan is expected to be back in contention for a Big Ten title, and with that, another College Football Playoff appearance. But whatever punishment is handed down by the NCAA could impact that, depending on what it entails. Some believe it will ban the Wolverines from future postseasons, while others think previous wins will be vacated.
