Spartans' Rival Michigan, Harbaugh Called Out as 'Corrupt'
The Michigan football program has been oozing controversy since the Connor Stalions news broke, a major cheating scandal that rocked the college football landscape and called into question the legitimacy of Michigan State's bitter rival's recent success.
After the facts started to come out and the future ramifications of the cheating scandal loomed, Jim Harbaugh made his escape to the NFL to take the head coaching role with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Since then, it seems like more and more dirt gets dug up about the program, the latest being a scandal involving assistant coach Matt Weiss, who is currently charged with over 20 federal crimes for allegedly hacking accounts of college athletes and students to access "personal, intimate digital photographs and videos" during his time at the University of Michigan.
Weiss was fired in January of 2023 as the FBI launched its investigation. Weiss was accused of keeping notes on appearance and downloading their passwords via a third-party vendor.
If convicted, Weiss would face a maximum prison sentence of five years per count of unauthorized access of computers and two years for identity theft.
Former college basketball coach and current host of "Don't @ Me" on OutKick, Dan Dakich, recently posted an article from Yahoo! Sports and slammed the Michigan program for the controversies that continue to plague them.
"Harbaugh's regime @ UM is the most corrupt, most dishonest, most despicable in college football history." Dakich posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Extremely strong words, but a sentiment that seems to be held by a lot of college football fans. They're also extremely strong words from Dakich, who has had plenty of his own controversies and accusations over the years.
Drawing the ire of someone like Dan Dakich should be a tremendously rude awakening for the program that just can't seem to get out of its own way. On and off the field and court, Michigan continues to find itself in the middle of scuffles and scandals.
The transition to the Sherrone Moore era of Michigan football has been clouded by the remnants of issues past, and will likely have more to contend with as the leftovers from the Harbaugh era have left a mess within the Michigan football program.
