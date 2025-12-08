Notable MSU Offensive Lineman Entering Transfer Portal

Michigan State is going to lose one of the main pieces to its rotation on the offensive line.

Redshirt junior Gavin Broscious' agency, Ethos Sports Group, told multiple media outlets on Monday that he is planning on entering the transfer portal. Broscious technically has one season of eligibility remaining, but he would likely get a medical waiver if he seeks one, since he missed the entire 2023 season due to injury and got injured in the third game of 2024.

Michigan State offensive lineman Gavin Broscious (74) walks by the Spartan statue ahead of the Michigan game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 24, 2025.

Broscious was finally able to experience a season with relatively good health this past season, appearing in 11 games and starting four of them. He played a total of 485 offensive snaps --- all of which were at left guard --- during the '25 season. Most notably, he didn't allow a sack in 295 pass blocking snaps and 12 pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

As a recruit, Broscious was a three-star recruit out of Desert Edge in Goodyear, Ariz. He finished 748th overall in the class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, which was 37th among interior offensive linemen. He chose Michigan State over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Minnesota, Nebraska, and several other Power Five schools.

Buffing up the interior of the offensive line was already going to need to be a priority for Pat Fitzgerald in his first couple of weeks on the job in East Lansing, but that is especially so with the impending departure of Broscious. MSU's offensive line was never really up to par this past season and will need to supplement through the portal, especially to help protect starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic .

Another reason for that is Michigan State's best lineman, center Matt Gulbin , is also out of eligibility. He transferred to East Lansing from Wake Forest for his final season of college football. He and punter Ryan Eckley are probably MSU's best candidates to become selections in the 2026 NFL Draft.

MSU Transfer Portal Tracker

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day.

Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.

Outgoing Transfers (6)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining)

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald, center, poses with a namesake jersey next to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz, left, and athletic director J Batt, right, during Fitzgerald's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025.