Reserve Michigan State Safety Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Some more Michigan State players are beginning to announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal as they stray further away from the end of the season and closer to the transfer window that begins on Jan. 2.
The latest Spartan to have announced that they will be leaving the program is backup safety Tracy Revels, who did not make an appearance during what will end up being his only season as a Spartan.
More on Revels
Revels transferred to MSU after spending the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Bowling Green. He redshirted during his freshman year, but had a bit of a breakout season as a redshirt freshman.
Revels started the final seven games of the Falcons' 2024 season and made 40 total tackles and broke up one pass. He also received a solid overall grade of 70.3 from Pro Football Focus.
This decision from Revels comes with some interesting timing, since new head coach Pat Fitzgerald decided to retain both Revels' defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi, and safeties coach, James Adams, on Saturday. Given that he never saw the field this past season, there is a good chance that this is just related to Revels' lack of playing time.
Revels is one of three players who have decided to enter the portal on Monday, joining cornerback Jeremiah Hughes and offensive guard Gavin Broscious. The total number of MSU players who have announced that they will be seeking a new school has now reached six since the end of the season and the subsequent firing of Jonathan Smith.
The current situation at safety for Michigan State is a bit interesting. MSU's retention of Adams also comes with the possibility of the Spartans returning starting safety Nikai Martinez, even though this was supposed to be his outgoing senior season.
Martinez only appeared in four games this year, which means he would be allowed to count the 2025 season as a redshirt and return to Michigan State next season.
Transfer Portal Tracker
Links to articles on each transfer decision have been hyperlinked to each name.
Outgoing Transfers (6)-
Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining)
A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika