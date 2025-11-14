Why Tom Izzo Still Thrives as an Elite Recruiter
The Michigan State Spartans are aiming to assemble one of the top high school recruiting classes in college basketball.
According to 247Sports.com, the Spartans currently hold the No. 5 overall class in the country, trailing only Oklahoma State, Missouri, Purdue, and Kansas.
MSU landed a commitment from four-star shooting guard Jasiah Jervis, and four-stars Julius Avent and Carlos Medlock Jr. signed their national letters of intent this week.
The Spartans are also in hot pursuit of five-star center Ethan Taylor, and if the Spartans can land the talented big man, their class will rise to the No. 1 spot.
Tom Izzo is 70 years old and will be 71 in Jan. How has he continued to recruit at such a high level and produce constant winning teams?
There are several reasons; let’s break them all down.
The Michigan State culture
Izzo has done an excellent job of creating a family culture at Michigan State, and it is what several players have said drew them to the university. Almost every player has said they committed to MSU because it feels like a family.
While many players seek the best NIL deal or the easiest path to the NBA, Izzo is still finding four-year players who want to stay in college and build a winner. He has that in current players, like point guard Jeremy Fears Jr. and forward Coen Carr.
Those players helped MSU make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament last season, and they decided to return to the Spartans this season to help Izzo reach his ninth Final Four.
Izzo has created a culture that players want to return to. Grind Week has become a major celebration for Izzo and his former players.
He has begun bringing high school recruits to Grind Week, and it has had a significant impact. Jervis attended this year’s reunion and gained a firsthand look at the culture in action.
Izzo has admitted his disdain for the transfer portal and the current state of college basketball, as it has become a pay-for-play system, and now, G-League players are being allowed to return to the collegiate level.
However, he has adapted to the current state of affairs, accepting that he cannot change things back to the old ways. He knows how to sell recruits on the current vision while also doing things his way at the same time.
Despite not winning a national championship since 2000, Michigan State is a place players want to be. That has remained true with the Spartans’ 2026 class, and Izzo continues to go strong.
