Spartan Star Goes Undrafted But Earns Training Camp Invite
Michigan State's guard Julia Ayrault may not have been drafted in the three rounds of Monday's 2025 WNBA Draft, but she will get her shot to prove her worth at the professional level.
Ayrault was offered and has accepted a training camp invite from the Phoenix Mercury, per Michigan State women's basketball.
Being announced just hours before the draft took place, there was a decent chance that Ayrault was going to be overlooked and not drafted, but the Mercury have secured her interest with a training camp opportunity, starting Sunday, April 27.
The Mercury can start with, at most, 18 players on the training camp roster, but must reduce their official regular season roster down to 12 players by May 16, when the season begins. It will be an uphill battle for Ayrault, but she certainly has the talent to make the team.
Essentially, Ayrault is a non-contracted player that is hoping to make the roster. She will go through the training camp experience the same as any other draftee. Phoenix did not possess any of the 36 draft picks from this season, looking to improve their roster with invites such as Ayrault's.
The former Spartan finished her fifth and final season as the team's second-highest scorer, averaging 14.4 points on 42.3% shooting with 7.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals, and 1.5 blocks. There is certainly a professional future for Ayrault with her 6-2 size and elite scoring skill.
She was an all-around star that led the Spartans to their best season since 2015-16, holding a spot in the national rankings for a large majority of the season and reaching a Round of 32 game of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019. It marked back-to-back 22-win seasons for Michigan State.
Ayrault participated in this year's Women's College All-Star Game in Tampa, Florida. where she scored three points on one made three-pointer with four rebounds and a pair of assists in 15 minutes of play.
Despite losing out on Ayrault's talent due to graduation, the Spartans have already filled her role nicely, bringing on former Arizona State Sun Devils junior transfer guard Jalyn Brown. Coming off a season averaging 18 points, Brown should be a key replacement for the star that Ayrault was.
