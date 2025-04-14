Spartans Land Rising Transfer Guard
The Michigan State Spartans added to their improved roster on Sunday as they sealed the transfer commitment of former Purdue Boilermakers guard Rashunda Jones.
She announced her commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter. Jones has two years of eligibility remaining.
"Spiders aren’t green, but this one is!" Jones wrote. "GO GREEN! God I THANK YOU!"
Jones, a 5-8 guard out of South Bend, Indiana, was seeking a new school for her final two seasons of collegiate play, after averaging 27.7 minutes per season for the Boilermakers. She will fit very nicely into a Spartan roster that has been on the cusp of a Big Ten title and deep tournament run.
Jones had a career year, averaging 9.8 points with 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest for a 10-19 Boilermaker team. She will be joining one of the top Big Ten teams next year, seeking a starting spot and a valuable impact as a starting guard.
Jones shines the most on the interior and at the free-throw line, having shot 47.1% from the field and 84.9% from the charity stripe this season. She shined with a season-high 32 points against Penn State towards the end of the season, proving her worth as an impact scorer for the Spartans next season.
The loss of senior guard Julia Ayrault opens up a spot for Jones to thrive this upcoming year. She is expected to be a top guard for the Spartans next season, looking to an impact starter that fills Ayrault's role with a strong showing.
Despite the loss of Ayrault, Jones will join the senior strength of guard Theryn Hallock and forward Grace Van Slooten. She is expected to become one of the program's top scorers and vital piece to the offensive unit that needs a deeper group to compete for a conference championship.
The Spartans finished outside of the Top 25 after being a nationally ranked team for a majority of the season. They made the Round of 32, earning an NCAA Tournament appearance for the second straight season and third time since 2021. Jones will help this group even more in 2025-26.
