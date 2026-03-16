Flau'jae Johnson, Lauren Betts Lead Loaded NCAA Tournament Region for Minnesota

The Gophers are the No. 4 seed in Regional 2 of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, which is loaded with some of the top talent in the sport. Here are five players you need to know before Minnesota begins its March Madness run.

1. Lauren Betts, UCLA

Mar 8, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA Bruins center Lauren Betts (51) celebrates after a play against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It's hard to find a post player more dominant than Betts in women's college basketball. She's averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season. At 6-foot-7, she might be the toughest player to defend in the entire country.

2. Flau'jae Johnson/MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Mar 7, 2026; Greenville, SC, USA; Louisiana State Tigers guard Flau'jae Johnson (4) shoots a free throw against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Johnson has been one of the most recognizable players in the sport since her freshman year in 2022-23. She's joined by Fulwiley in the backcourt, who transferred in from South Carolina in the offseason. Both players average more than 13.5 points per game, and they're one of the most dynamic duos in the country.

3. Toby Fournier, Duke

Mar 7, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Toby Fournier (35) celebrates after a victory over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fournier has been one of the best players in the ACC all season for Duke. She trailed only Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hildago in second place for first-team All-Conference voting. The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She's a tough matchup for any player in the country.

4. Taliah Scott, Baylor

Scott was a first-team All-Big 12 performer after averaging 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a sophomore in Waco. The Bears will place the winner of the first four matchup between Nebraska and Richmond to open their tournament run. Scott could carry the Bears on a run this March.

Baylor Bears guard Taliah Scott (0) celebrates after winning 72-70 over Iowa State in the Big-12 women’s basketball on Jan. 4, 2026, at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss

McMahon originally began her college career at Ohio State before transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason. She earned first-team All-Conference honors after averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The Gophers could face off with the Rebels in the Round of 32 if they're able to get past Gonzaga in the first round.

Ole Miss Rebels forward Cotie McMahon (32) drives to the basket Saturday, March 7, 2026, during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament semifinals game against the Texas Longhorns at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Texas Longhorns won 85-68. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Honorable mentions