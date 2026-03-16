Flau'jae Johnson, Lauren Betts Lead Loaded NCAA Tournament Region for Minnesota
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The Gophers are the No. 4 seed in Regional 2 of this year's NCAA Tournament bracket, which is loaded with some of the top talent in the sport. Here are five players you need to know before Minnesota begins its March Madness run.
1. Lauren Betts, UCLA
It's hard to find a post player more dominant than Betts in women's college basketball. She's averaging 16.1 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 blocks per game this season. At 6-foot-7, she might be the toughest player to defend in the entire country.
2. Flau'jae Johnson/MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU
Johnson has been one of the most recognizable players in the sport since her freshman year in 2022-23. She's joined by Fulwiley in the backcourt, who transferred in from South Carolina in the offseason. Both players average more than 13.5 points per game, and they're one of the most dynamic duos in the country.
3. Toby Fournier, Duke
Fournier has been one of the best players in the ACC all season for Duke. She trailed only Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hildago in second place for first-team All-Conference voting. The 6-foot-2 forward is averaging 17.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. She's a tough matchup for any player in the country.
4. Taliah Scott, Baylor
Scott was a first-team All-Big 12 performer after averaging 20.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game as a sophomore in Waco. The Bears will place the winner of the first four matchup between Nebraska and Richmond to open their tournament run. Scott could carry the Bears on a run this March.
5. Cotie McMahon, Ole Miss
McMahon originally began her college career at Ohio State before transferring to Ole Miss in the offseason. She earned first-team All-Conference honors after averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. The Gophers could face off with the Rebels in the Round of 32 if they're able to get past Gonzaga in the first round.
Honorable mentions
- Mikaylah Williams, LSU
- Kiki Rice, UCLA
- Tori McKinney, Minnesota
- Grace Grocholski, Minnesota
- Taryn Barbot, Charleston
- Lauren Whittaker, Gonzaga
- Jasmine Boscoe, Villanova
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Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.Follow TonyLiebert