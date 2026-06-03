Should We Be Worried About Caitlin Clark and the Fever?

Saturday wasn’t a good day for the Fever. During a 100–84 loss to the Fire, cameras caught coach Stephanie White and star player Caitlin Clark having a rather animated discussion on the sidelines during a break. And while those types of heated conversations aren’t exactly rare in sports, the spotlight shines bright in Indiana.

Thought Steph left her fire in Connecticut! 🥵 pic.twitter.com/meFefzUAAf — Mostly WNBA Tweets  (@MostlyWNBA) May 31, 2026

Both Clark and White spoke publicly about it , downplaying the interaction and clarifying there are no hard feelings. And it was later revealed there were internal discussions about it as well.

“I think what happened in that moment is I was challenging a player,” White said on Monday. “It’s coaching, it’s what it is. And I don’t often think it becomes an issue if you’re watching it in men’s sports most of the time.

“We’re both competitive, we’re both stubborn. We’re more alike than different and hopefully we continue to bring the best out of each other.”

But that’s not been the only headline around this team. Indiana has faced scrutiny for its slow start despite having such a talented roster. And was also issued a warning for not properly reporting an injury to Clark ahead of a May 20 game. As the Fever sit at 4–4 before hosting the Dream on Thursday, all this discourse has left some wondering: What exactly is going on with the team? Our writers and editors try to dissect if this is foreshadowing of something bigger to come in Indy, or if it’s just an early-season reality check.

What’s going on with the Fever?

Dan Falkenheim: Frustration made visible. The Fever are a middle-of-the-pack defensive team, and defense is not one of Clark’s strengths. Opponents are targeting her. Against the Fire, Clark was the primary defender on 11 shot attempts. She surrendered 19 points. White wanted more from her star player. What we saw was the imperfection of an athlete and the unglamorous parts of the process in real time.

That process is ongoing and not limited to Clark. The coaches and players held a team meeting on Monday. The players’ comments on Tuesday sounded like an autopsy. Sophie Cunningham said the Fever are “too soft” and that “defense is hard and we all just have to commit ourselves to doing hard stuff.” Kelsey Mitchell, who identified the point of attack as one of the team’s defensive weaknesses, was more ominous. “Our culture has been tested,” she said. “To figure out if we are actually truly intentioned about who we said we want to be—only time will tell.”

Turbulence is normal. Look elsewhere for comparison: The Mercury are 2–8. Alyssa Thomas and coach Nate Tibbetts have both publicly addressed the team’s poor defensive execution. It just hasn’t become a funhouse mirror as it has for the Fever, because nothing can ever stay normal in Indiana.

Clare Brennan: In terms of defense, Clark should take umbrage with the fact that she’s being hunted by opponents, and improve on that side of the ball. There also needs to be a broader conversation about White’s defensive scheme and if it really suits the roster at her disposal.

As Dan laid out, turbulence and friction is normal and to be expected, and will add that this is amplified and the stakes are higher because of the Fever’s championship aspirations. There is no shortage of fiery, competitive, and sometimes disruptive stars in professional sports. The question is whether Clark’s persona, in its current form, is what Indiana needs in a championship-caliber leader. Can Clark be the person who has to be held back by her teammates when in a heated dispute with the refs, get into a spirited debate with White and also be a steadying force during the turbulence of playoff basketball? The answer could very well be yes, but it looks different from the leaders of past league champions dating back to 2020. The recent archetype of a WNBA championship leader has been a poised, seasoned, and passionate veteran who the team quietly respects, à la Sue Bird, Candace Parker, Breanna Stewart and A’ja Wilson. Maybe Clark breaks that mold and goes on to embody her ultimate comp, Diana Taurasi (and things seemed to have worked out pretty well for her).

White (left) has been Clark’s coach for two of the player’s three seasons in Indiana. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Emma Baccellieri: I think part of what makes this question so thorny is just how many overlapping frameworks you can use in response. “What’s going on with the Fever?” I see a basketball answer, a team morale answer, and a how-does-a-franchise-operate-under-this-kind-of-spotlight answer.

Aspects of that have all been touched on above by Dan and Clare. (I’d especially second what Clare said about this defensive scheme and how it fits the roster… Indiana is currently operating under a model requiring lots of switching, where every player on the floor needs to be able to switch 1-to-5, and I’m not sure whether that maximizes the potential here. And that’s about way more than Clark. This is a guard-heavy group that is pretty thin in the frontcourt. You have some natural limitations.) But I find it hard to unpack either the basketball or the team morale without really looking at the influence of this spotlight.

The Fever have been grappling with that since the moment Clark declared for the draft in 2024. I’m not sure they’ve ever found an entirely satisfactory answer. There are many ways in which they simply cannot operate quite like any other franchise: Enormous attention brings enormous scrutiny, and enormous scrutiny in this era can also bring enormous social media outrage, even if rooted only loosely in reality. (“What’s going on with the Indiana Fever?” is one question that feels evergreen. “Will people ever be normal about Caitlin Clark?” is one that feels unfortunately moreso.) It feels like that has been especially corrosive lately. A relatively innocuous sideline conversation blows up into news demanding a response. Every individual play is seen as a referendum on Clark, on White, on their standing in the WNBA.

It’s exhausting. Some of that is uncontrollable: A lot of this is outside the hands of the Fever. (And, it’s worth noting, a lot is not worth dignifying with a response.) But there is still plenty that can be handled with better feel. Everything that happens around the Fever is going to be a story. ( Including, say, pulling the credential of a longtime local beat reporter .) How the organization continues adapting to that reality will say a lot.

Blake Silverman: With a backcourt of Clark and Mitchell, the rest of the starting group has to make up for the defensive holes the star guards inherently bring. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as the scoring that Clark and Mitchell bring can often outpace opponents. However, like Clare pointed out, Clark specifically will continue to be hunted as the opposition tries to get her on an island and take advantage. That’s classic basketball strategy and a common issue with a superstar scorer who lacks defensively. That said, that doesn’t always have to be an advantage the Fever gives up if Clark can improve slightly as a defender to be able to take on more on that end of the floor.

With such a strong backcourt duo, roster construction is key to maximize the team’s potential and as the Fever currently stand, the frontcourt lacks depth like Emma mentioned. Aliyah Boston is one of the best centers in the game, but even she is better on the offensive side of the ball. She’s still a strong defender, but the Fever could benefit from an additional big who can protect the rim at an elite level. (Yes, that’s easier said than done). Lexie Hull and Tyasha Harris are good perimeter defenders, but Indiana needs additional depth there, too. Maybe Raven Johnson is the answer and her role should grow over time, but that’s a lot of pressure to put on a rookie.

Indiana needs to get down its defensive rating of 105.0, which currently ranks 10th in the WNBA. The players know it, too, as Dan brought up with Cunningham and Mitchell’s comments coming out of Monday’s team meeting.

I’m not ready to press the panic button with the Fever at 4–4. They figured it out when Clark was shut down last year and pushed the Aces to the brink of elimination in the second round. The roster has the talent it needs to contend once again this year with two top-five scorers in Clark and Mitchell, plus Boston’s excellence down low. The .500 start is a wake-up call and it’s a big one to answer with all the attention and scrutiny directed their way. With the talent the Fever have, though, it’s a reality check that’s coming at the best time possible.

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