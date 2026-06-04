Best Bets Today for June 4: Day 151 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year (Picks U.S. Women's Open and More)

We were due for a strong performance, and that's what we got with my bets on Wednesday night, going 3-1 for a nice profit.

We move on to Thursday's action, and as I typically like to do on Thursdays, we're going to bet on some golf. This time, we're going to focus on a few Round 1 bets for the U.S. Women's Open. We're also going to place a couple of bets on Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Let's dive into my plays.

Betting $100 Every Day for a Year Record

Yesterday: 3-1 (+$50.82)

Year-to-date: 262-277-7 (-$80.03)

June 3 Picks and Best Bets

$25: Lydia Ko +122 vs. Mao Saigo/Lauren Coughlin via DraftKings

$25: Celine Boutier +168 vs. Brooke Henderson/Rio Takeda via DraftKings

$25: Golden Knights/Hurricanes OVER 6 (+100) via Caesars

$25: Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-110) via BetMGM

U.S. Women's Open Round 1 Bets

Pick: $25 on Lydia Ko +122 vs. Saigo/Coughlin

Lydia Ko is ninth on the LPGA this season in total strokes gained this season, and she always seems to bring her best stuff on the biggest stages, having three major wins and three Olympic medals. She's paired with Mao Saigo and Lauren Coughlin, neither of which have been in good form lately. They're 87th and 55th in total strokes gained, and neither has finished inside the top 20 in their last four starts.

Pick: $25 on Celine Boutier +168 vs. Henderson/Takeda

No one is coming into the opening round of this major in better form than Celine Boutier, who won last week's ShopRite LPGA. She got off to a slow start this season, resulting in her only ranking 46th in total strokes gained, but she's found her swing over the past month.

Rio Takeda is in the opposite form. She started the season off hot, but has finished 21st in her latest start and missed the cut in the event before that. Brooke Henderson has also been in bad form, missing the cut in two of her last four starts and finishing 40th and 49th in the two events she managed to make the weekend.

I'll back the golfer with much better form at +168.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prediction

Pick: $25 on OVER 6 (+100)

I like the Hurricanes to win this game, but Frederik Andersen gives me a lot of concern. The Hurricanes' goaltender was red-hot in the first two rounds, but he's been terrible between the pipes since the start of the Eastern Conference Final. In his last six games, he has a save percentage of just .856%. Falling short in big games has been a weakness of his throughout his career, so instead of betting the Hurricanes to win this game, I feel more comfortable betting the OVER and rooting for another high-scoring affair.

Golden Knights vs. Hurricanes Game 2 Prop Bet

Pick: Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (-110)

This is a bet I've placed several times in the playoffs, but until the betting market adjusts to what I believe to be correct odds, I'm going to keep betting on Logan Stankoven. He has 12 points in the playoffs, leading the team in expected goals with seven. He also leads all forwards in percentage of his shifts starting in the offensive zone at 23%. He failed to record a point in Game 1, but I'm going back to the well for Game 2.

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