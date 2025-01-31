Gophers mourning death of former standout Taiye Bello
The Minnesota Golden Gophers women's basketball team on Friday announced the shocking death of former standout Taiye Bello. Details of her death have not been revealed, but her family is calling it a "tragic loss."
"The Bello/Lawal family is saddened to inform you of the tragic loss of Taiye Bello," an online fundraiser for the family announced Friday. "Taiye was a beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and creative. She will be greatly missed by all who experienced her light. We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of mourning."
Bello and her twin sister, Kehinde Bello, played for the Gophers from 2016 to 2020.
Taiye started 77 of 122 career games and finished as Minnesota's all-time leader in offensive rebounds, collecting 462 during her career. According to the University of Minnesota, she ranks third all time with 549 defensive rebounds and fifth in program history in field goal percentage (.512), total rebounds (1,011) and blocks (129).
She played on the last Gophers women's team to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2018. That team beat Green Bay in the first round of hte tournament before falling to Oregon in the second round. She scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in the loss to Oregon.
This is a developing story.