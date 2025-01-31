All Gophers

Gophers mourning death of former standout Taiye Bello

Bello is the all-time leader in offensive rebounds in Gophers history.

Joe Nelson

Minnesota forward Taiye Bello (5) boxes out Purdue forward Jenelle Grant (22) during the third quarter of a NCAA women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkw Purdue Vs Minnesota
Minnesota forward Taiye Bello (5) boxes out Purdue forward Jenelle Grant (22) during the third quarter of a NCAA women's basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkw Purdue Vs Minnesota / Nikos Frazier | Journal & Courier, Lafayette Journal & Courier via Imagn Content Services,
In this story:

The Minnesota Golden Gophers women's basketball team on Friday announced the shocking death of former standout Taiye Bello. Details of her death have not been revealed, but her family is calling it a "tragic loss."

"The Bello/Lawal family is saddened to inform you of the tragic loss of Taiye Bello," an online fundraiser for the family announced Friday. "Taiye was a beautiful daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and creative. She will be greatly missed by all who experienced her light. We ask that you respect our privacy in this time of mourning."

Bello and her twin sister, Kehinde Bello, played for the Gophers from 2016 to 2020.

Taiye started 77 of 122 career games and finished as Minnesota's all-time leader in offensive rebounds, collecting 462 during her career. According to the University of Minnesota, she ranks third all time with 549 defensive rebounds and fifth in program history in field goal percentage (.512), total rebounds (1,011) and blocks (129).

She played on the last Gophers women's team to reach the NCAA Tournament in 2018. That team beat Green Bay in the first round of hte tournament before falling to Oregon in the second round. She scored 10 points and grabbed eight rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench in the loss to Oregon.

This is a developing story.

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Gophers Basketball