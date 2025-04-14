Recruiting service ranks Minnesota's portal class eighth-best in the nation
New Gophers head coach Niko Medved had his work cut out for him this offseason, as only two players opted to return from last year's roster. He and his staff have gotten off to a great start in the transfer portal, and popular recruiting service On3 ranks Minnesota's class as the eighth-best in the country.
Their transfer portal index "utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its roster and not a comparison against other schools," according to the website. The Gophers' quantity of five additions gives them a huge boost in the list.
Minnesota's top addition is Davidson transfer wing Bobby Durkin, who ranks as the 124th-best player in the transfer portal and a four-star prospect, according to On3. Northern Colorado transfer Langston Reynolds and Mankato, Minn. native B.J. Omot are not too far behind as four-star prospects themselves. Colorado State forward Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and San Jose State big man Robert Vaihola round out the class.
247Sports is lower on the Gophers' class, ranking it 26th in the country. They also view Durkin as the top addition, but Crocker-Johnson is second, followed by Omot and then Reynolds and Vaihola.
Non-graduate student players have until April 22 to decide if they want to officially enter the transfer portal, but team-building strategy will continue far past that deadline. Medved and his staff have six available roster spots remaining, so they're far from done building their first team.
It's probably fair to make bigger declarations about the roster and where it ranks nationally when transfer portal smoke begins to cool off later this summer, but Minnesota has gotten off to a great start. If they're able to add another veteran ball-handler and some size and depth in the frontcourt, Medved has a great chance to field a competitive roster next season.