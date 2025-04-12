Report: Gophers in contact with athletic Rice transfer guard Jacob Dar
Niko Medved and the Gophers have reached out to Rice transfer Jacob Dar, according to 247Sports' Dushawn London. They're among a lengthy list of interested programs that includes Gonzaga and Texas A&M.
Dar is an athletic 6'7" guard with two years of eligibility left and plenty of upside. The Omaha native began his career with two seasons at D-II Emory & Henry University, missing most of his freshman year with an injury. He averaged 15.4 points as a sophomore and then transferred up to the D-I level last season to play for the Owls.
In his lone season with Rice, Dar averaged 7.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game in roughly 20 minutes a night. Those numbers don't tell the whole story, though, as he improved throughout the season and started 13 games down the stretch after previously coming off the bench. In American Conference play, Dar averaged 10.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and one block per game while shooting 41 percent from three-point range (31 for 75).
Dar's combination of size, athleticism, and shooting as a two-guard or wing gives him significant potential as he continues to develop. He scored at least 16 points five times in Rice's final 14 games. Dar hit five threes and scored 19 points against Florida Atlantic. He had 17 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks against Memphis (an NCAA Tournament team). He went for 21 points with six threes, four blocks, and two steals against Tulane. The following game, he dropped a career-high 24 points on 9-of-12 shooting against UAB.
So far, Medved and the Gophers have landed four transfers: Colorado State wing Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, Cal wing B.J. Omot, Davidson wing Bobby Durkin, and San Jose State big man Robert Vaihola.
The portal closes in ten days (April 22nd) and there's still a lot of work for Minnesota to do to fill out its roster. Potential targets to watch include Dar, Wes Enis, Duke Miles, Boden Kapke, Jadin Booth, Chansey Willis Jr., Jacari Lane, and MJ Collins. The Gophers still have 7-8 roster spots open.