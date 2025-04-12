Report: Gophers in contact with athletic Rice transfer guard Jacob Dar

6'7 JR G/F Jacob Dar is one of the most INTRIGUING pro prospects in MM basketball!! The former D2 transfer has some RIDICULOUS physical tools with a 7'0 wingspan, vertical pop, and shooting touch. Dar really came on for Rice in conference play, averaging:



• 10.4 PPG

• 4.2 RPG… pic.twitter.com/f2aKSLyy0v