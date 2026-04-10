Veteran Big Man to Reportedly Transfer After One Season With Gophers

Veteran big man Robert Vaihola is expected to enter the transfer portal after one season with the Gophers, according to a report from recruiting analyst Sam Kayser on X.

PORTAL: Gophers big man Robert Vaihola is entering the transfer portal after one season at Minnesota, according to @KayserHoops



Former San Jose State transfer started 5 games in 2025-26 before suffering a season-ending injury. https://t.co/hMDx3ZDtqg pic.twitter.com/euXpDFJlao — Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) April 10, 2026

Vaihola joined Minnesota in the transfer portal last offseason after beginning his career at Fresno State and playing two more seasons at San Jose State. He was a great rebounder in the Mountain West conference with 6.5 rebounds and 7.5 rebounds per game in his final two seasons with the Spartans, respectively.

At 6-foot-8, Vaihola began the 2025-26 season as Minnesota's starting center. He averaged 5.0 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on 70.0% shooting from the field. He suffered a knee injury on Nov. 18 against Chicago State, which ultimately ended his season.

Gophers head coach Niko Medved immediately said that Vaihola plans to apply for a medical redshirt, as 2025-26 was initially supposed to be his final season of college eligibility. Based on the historical context, he should be able to get another year, but that will now be played elsewhere.

Vaihola joins Nehemiah Turner and B.J. Omot as the third Gophers player to officially enter the transfer portal after spending just one season at Minnesota. Chance Stephens is expected to follow the same fate, but no official announcement has been made. That means they will now have at least five roster spots available to build the 2026-27 team this offseason.

The Gophers are set to return Jaylen Crocker-Johnson and Grayson Grove in the frontcourt. Incoming freshman Chadrack Mpoyi gives them three post players on next year's team. The departure of Vaihola now makes it almost inevitable that they will add at least one big man through the transfer portal this offseason.

Minnesota has already been linked to UT Martin transfer Matas Deniusas as a potential frontcourt addition. Vaihola's portal decision makes it likely that they will be connected to a few more players. Crocker-Johnson has proven himself as a starting big man in the Big Ten. The Gophers will need to decide if his ideal position is at power forward or center. Vaihola leaving the program might've made that decision easier.