9 Gophers upperclassmen named to Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list

These NFL draft-eligible players could be in line for big seasons this fall for Minnesota.

Will Ragatz

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Darius Taylor (1) celebrates quarterback Max Brosmer's (16) touchdown against the USC Trojans during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Nine draft-eligible Gophers players were named to the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 watch list that came out on Monday. It's a huge list of the best players in the country who could be on NFL radars next year.

These are the nine Minnesota standouts who made the cut:

  • RB Darius Taylor (junior)
  • DL Anthony Smith (RS junior)
  • DL Deven Eastern (RS senior)
  • OL Marcellus Marshall (grad)
  • OL Greg Johnson (junior)
  • DB Jaylen Bowden (junior)
  • TE Jameson Geers (RS senior)
  • LB Maverick Baranowski (RS junior)
  • LB Jeff Roberson (grad)

You obviously won't see someone like sophomore Koi Perich on this watch list, given that he won't be eligible for the NFL draft until 2027.

Along with Perich, Taylor is probably the biggest star on the Gophers' roster heading into the 2025 season. He had 1,336 yards from scrimmage and 12 touchdowns last season, and he could potentially be in line for an even bigger junior campaign as one of the top running backs in the Big Ten.

In front of Taylor, Marshall and Johnson are two key members of Minnesota's revamped offensive line. Johnson is a returning starter at guard, while Marshall — a sixth-year transfer from UCF — could start at the other guard spot. Then there's Geers, who is expected to be the Gophers' top tight end and a regular target for QB Drake Lindsey.

Smith and Eastern are longtime Gophers who are the leaders of what could be an excellent defensive line this fall. Smith broke out with six sacks and 12 total TFLs last season. Behind them, Baranowski and Roberson are part of an intriguing group of linebackers. And in the secondary, Bowden is a transfer from NC Central who could have a big role at corner.

Marshall, Roberson, and Bowden are transfers. The other six players are homegrown development stories with a chance to play professionally in 2026.

Minnesota State-Moorhead (D2) QB Jack Strand and St. John's (D3) WR Dylan Wheeler are two others from Minnesota colleges who made the 1000-player watch list.

The Shrine Bowl is one of several pre-draft showcase events for NFL prospects. Next year's game will take place in Frisco, TX on January 27, 2026.

