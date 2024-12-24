After committing to Gophers, Javon Tracy trying to lure Malachi Coleman to UMN
The Gophers' most recent addition from the transfer portal was UCLA transfer wide receiver Logan Loya, who joins Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy as the second receiver pickup this offseason, but Minnesota might be looking at one more pass catcher.
Tracy committed to Minnesota less than two weeks ago, but he has fully bought in and he's already trying to recruit other players to Dinkytown. He has his eyes set on Nebraska transfer Malachi Coleman.
"@chicoleman23 (Malachi Coleman), come home brudda, yk what we talked about 😉 @GopherFootball #RTB," Tracy posted on X on Monday night.
The Gophers have been linked to Coleman who visited the school during the same weekend as Tracy. He is a former four-star, top-75 high school prospect who struggled to get comfortable in Lincoln, but he will have three years of college eligibility remaining.
With Loya and Tracy coming to Minnesota alongside returning players like Le'Meke Brockington and Christian Driver, Coleman might not have a spot for a huge role at wide receiver in 2025, but you can never have too many offensive weapons. Tracy even doubled down on his recruiting pitch, claiming there's a "99%" chance that he will commit to the Gophers.
"Imma get him home don't worry!... be legendary @GopherFootball, he continued on X.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Coleman has incredibly intriguing long-term potential. The Gophers are tasked with replacing Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer this offseason, but they've rebuilt their wide receiver room through the transfer portal. Tracy and Loya are more possession receivers, but Coleman could be the red zone threat they're looking for.
